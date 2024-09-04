Kim Kardashian Shares 'Extensive Contract' Saint Had to Sign to Launch YouTube Channel

Instagram

Kim Kardashian's 8-year-old son Saint is promising not to share "any personal family information," among other things, as he signs a contract with her to launch a YouTube channel, which she quips "he better not breach."

Saint West had better not forget that his mom, Kim Kardashian, is an aspiring lawyer. You can bet she's gonna hold him to the strictest standards when it comes to the "solid contract" she made him sign.

Kardashian was cracking up fans as she shared to her Instagram Stories that her 8-year-old son wanted to have a YouTube channel. After finally relenting and allowing North West onto social media, Kim decided to acquiesce ... but only under certain conditions.

After all, she wouldn't want a repeat of Mason Disick sneaking onto Instagram years back to talk about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. That led to mom Kourtney Kardashian slamming the banhammer down, keeping the 14-year-old off the platform for years after.

Mason even reached out to Kim when daughter North West went rogue on TikTok in a similar manner a little after that.

Kim is clearly looking to get ahead of those possibilities with Saint, based on her posts. In the first, she promotes @TheGoatSaint by sharing a screenshot of his page and asking he fans to "please subscribe." She explained, "I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube Channel after signing an extensive contract!"

In her follow-up slide, the reality star showed the contract, which was written in pen on ruled paper, signed by Saint at the bottom. While her message covered up some of the contract, much of the terms could still be seen.

"Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube Channel," his mom wrote. "He better not breach." She closed with a winking emoji.

Among the terms Saint agreed to in the document signed just yesterday were that he would "follow my mom's rules" in order to have his channel. Those include, "I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music."

Additionally, Saint agreed that, "I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them," and he agreed to "give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason."

The repercussions for not adhering to the contract are that "mom could make my page private or delete my account."

The 8-year-old has more than 6.4K subscribers as of this writing, with four videos currently uploaded. The majority of his slim content right now seems to be along the lines of video game streaming, but his most popular video shows him and a pal hanging at Dave & Busters.

Saint becomes the second of Kim's kids to take on social media. Mom was just as vigilant with North when she agreed to let her daughter join TikTok, but only with a joint account she shares with Kim and Kim ultimately has final say about.