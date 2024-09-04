Kyle Richards Reveals Family's Reaction to Buying Beverly Hills Cancelation

Netflix

The RHOBH star's daughters Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia appeared in the Netflix series, which follows her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky and his real estate agency, with Richards and Umansky's marriage woes taking center stage in the most recent season.

Kyle Richards is sharing her family's thoughts on the recent news of Netflix's cancelation of Buying Beverly Hills.

During a recent Amazon Live, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed how her daughters reacted after Netflix canceled Buying Beverly Hills after two seasons. The reality series featured Richards' estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters: Farrah, 35, Alexia, 28, and Sophia, 24.

The former couple shares Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, 16, while Umansky also helped raise Farrah, whom Richards welcomed during her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia are real estate agents at The Agency, which is owned by Umansky.

While responding to a viewer on her Live who asked how fans can "bring back" Buying Beverly Hills, and what her daughters thought about the news, Richards said, "You can make a lot of noise on Instagram. Tag me, I'll repost it. See what I could do."

"Actually, my girls, you know, it's funny because they never wanted to be on TV. That's not their thing. They're all businesswomen. They only care about business. They found it very overwhelming to shoot Buying Beverly Hills. They came to me in tears so many times."

The Bravo star said her daughters "never cared about being on TV," again noting that her daughters were so "overwhelmed" and didn't understand how their mom has been on TV for so long.

Richards said Alexia "was in tears one day just having to find three things to wear."

She added that her daughters ultimately "were not very upset" over the show's cancelation. "They would love it if it happened again, but they are very focused on selling real estate, so I’m proud of them for that," Richards said.

As for "upset" fans, she noted, "So many people are like, 'Why?' I've seen articles about, 'Why would they do that?' So who knows? You never know what will happen with that."

Buying Beverly Hills was fully in production when Richards and Umansky's separation made headlines. At the start of the season, the two were open about some of the issues they were facing and, by the end of it, they had to get brutally honest about everything with their daughters in sometimes painful conversations.

Meanwhile, Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills highlighted Richards' marriage issues with Umansky, but it wasn't until the season finale when they were forced to really talk about their separation -- after an article came out in PEOPLE in July 2023 about the split. Though they had finished filming when the news dropped, cameras went back up to film a few additional scenes.

As for where the pair stand now, they're still separated, and Umansky moved out of the Beverly Hills home he shared with Richards and their daughters.

Umansky was living under the same roof for nearly a year after the separation announcement, while the pair figured out their next move. The 54-year-old eventually found a Bachelor pad in West Hollywood, which he moved into in April.