Neighbor Charged with Murder After Remains Found Under Home at Nudist Ranch

Redlands Police Department/FOX 11

Authorities speak out on the discovered remains and suspect Michael Royce Sparks' alleged suicide attempt, while a neighbor reveals why Sparks allegedly "hated" the murdered couple.

The man suspected of killing his neighbors at a California nudist ranch has now officially been charged with their murders.

In a press conference on Tuesday, San Bernardino District Attorney Jason Anderson announced Michael Royce Sparks, 62, was formally charged with the murders of Daniel Menard, 79, and wife Stephanie Menard, 73. In addition to those charges, he also faces a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, which would reportedly make him eligible for a life sentence without parole.

Per Redlands Police Chief Rachel Tolber -- who also spoke at the presser -- while authorities were already at the Olive Dell Nudist Ranch in Redland searching for the couple last week, dispatchers "received information from an individual identified as a family member indicating the suspect Michael Sparks was involved in the disappearance and had admitted to killing two people and was threatening suicide."

After learning Sparks was "potentially armed and barricaded," the area was locked down and, after multiple attempts to contact Sparks went unanswered, a Tac Cat from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was used to breach the home, leaving the residence in shambles.

According to Tobler, Sparks was found in an underground basement, armed with a rifle, which misfired in an alleged suicide attempt. He was initially arrested on suspicion of murder.

As police continued to search the property, they located the remains of two people, believed to be the Menards. The coroner is still working to officially identify the remains, though Tolber said she had no reason to believe they belong to anyone else.

While there's no official word on a motive, another neighbor told KCAL that Sparks "hated" the couple. "He told me that many times ... it's such a reason," said Tammie Wilkerson. "They had a tree on the property line, and Dan used to go trim the limbs. And he hated that."

The Menards were last seen by a neighbor on August 24th, around 10am. Per police, their vehicle was found unlocked down the road from their home, with the keys still inside. Their cell phones were both still inside their house, as was Stephanie's purse.