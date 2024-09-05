Mormon Reality Star Whose Husband Threatened Divorce Over Chippendales Speaks Out on Marriage (Exclusive)

Instagram/Disney/Pamela Littky

Jennifer Affleck's husband -- Ben Affleck's second cousin -- makes her break down in tears and started questioning her character during a Las Vegas trip on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives; now, she reveals where they stand today.

J.Lo isn't alone, because there's another Mrs. Affleck with marriage woes on the new series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Premiering this week, the Hulu reality series follows a sisterhood of Mormon women struggling to rebound from a sex scandal that rocked the group to its core. As they try and find a path forward, they also face new drama with the men in their lives and each other, with cameras catching all the fireworks.

Central to some of the show's more dramatic moments is Jennifer Affleck, a devout Mormon mother-of-two married to med student Zac Affleck, the second cousin of actor Ben Affleck. (Of her distant relative, Jen told TooFab, "Oh, he better [watch]; he's got to ... He better be a fan and he better follow me back on Instagram.")

Throughout the season, Jen's other half is criticized by some of her costars for having "control issues," something she even cops to. Things escalate, however, after she joins the other women at Chippendales in Las Vegas. While she was already hesitant to be associated with the male revue, fearing Zac "would literally divorce me over something like this," he proved just how true those words were when he learned she was there.

It got so bad, Jen was in tears at one point, claiming her husband told her, "He doesn't want to be married to me if I do stuff like this ... he started questioning me and my character and started saying why would you put yourself in this situation." She added he made it feel as if she cheated on him, told her he was "done" and "won't be married to someone without values and morals" while threatening divorce.

Flash forward to now and Jen tells TooFab watching the show back will "definitely be exposure therapy" for the pair, who are still together.

"I think we'll be able to watch the first couple episodes together. As for the end, I might have to watch it by myself. In a room. With a tissue box," she quipped.

According to Affleck, she and her husband are "great" now, thanks to the work they've put in after filming.

"I feel like since the show ended, we've been doing nonstop therapy, and so at this point, I really feel like we've healed from everything and we've been completely vulnerable and honest," she shared. "It definitely needed to happen. It's definitely helped us in so many ways. And I think at this point, it's only just exposure therapy."

With costar Demi Engemann saying on the show that Zac's behavior was a perfect example of the misogyny in the Mormon church, TooFab wondered whether the show might do anything to spark conversation on the topic. For Affleck, she said being on the show made her do some research and she was surprised by her findings.

"In my experience, I was getting really mixed up and it kind of hurt my testimony for a while, but I was getting really mixed up with what was culturally being taught to me and what is actually doctrine within the church," she told TooFab.

"It is very traditional for the women to stay home and take care of the kids and not work and for the man to provide. But in my situation, I was forced to provide with my husband going to med school. I don't have an option. I have to be able pay the bills, feed my children. And so those roles naturally were reversed and I'm like, is this the culture teaching me or is this the church?" she continued.

"And when I actually took time to study the doctrine, study what the church actually teaches, there's nothing in the church that teaches that we have specific gender roles. That's not the case at all," said Affleck, who insists that while "biologically" women are "meant to nurture" and men are "meant to provide," those roles aren't set in stone.

"What matters is that we are equal. And applying that into our lives after the show helped us so much," she concluded. "And I think people are so quick to judge the church, but they don't realize a lot of this is culture. We're here to teach our culture that these things need to change and also because that's not what we believe in."