Why Lady Gaga's Fiancé Michael Polansky Is The Reason She Is Returning To Pop Music

Getty

The singer also opens up about their relationship and how the cofounder of Napster proposed.

Little Monsters have Lady Gaga's fiancé Michael Polansky to thank for her upcoming return to pop music.

The multi-award winning artist sat down with Vogue as their October cover star where she opened up for the first time about Polansky and revealed the influence he had on her upcoming album she referred to as LG7.

"Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record. He was like, 'Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music,'" she told the publication.

The album is not officially titled just yet, but it is set to be released in February 2025, with the first single set to drop in October. Vogue's writer described the song the 38-year-old played for him during their interview as "intense and ominous ... old-school Gaga banger, unsettling but also buoyant."

"Like anyone would do for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean in to the joy of it. On the Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy," Polansky told Vogue separately.

"There's a lot of pain associated with this adventure," the singer told the magazine about the album. "And when I start to explore that pain it can bring out another side to my artistry. When I'm here at this studio [Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La], I'm relaxed and I am able to face my demons and what's remarkable is ... that's the music. I'm able to hear it back."

Gaga opened up about her relationship with her fiancé, who she began seeing just before COVID shut down the world in 2020. Polansky first met the "Stupid Love" singer's mother, Cynthia Germanotta, in 2019 at a philanthropic overlap with Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.

"My mom met him and she said to me, 'I think I just met your husband,' and I said, 'I'm not ready to meet my husband!' I could never have imagined that my mom ... found the most perfect person for me?," Gaga recalled to Vogue.

The pair have kept their romance and engagement relatively quiet until making their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival for Gaga's upcoming film, Joker: Folie a Deux, on Wednesday where she flashed her diamond engagement ring.

Gaga confirmed she was engaged to Polansky at the 2024 Paris Olympics when she introduced the businessman to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal as "my fiancé." The video of the encounter went viral.

"I had never met anyone like Michael. He's so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He's a very private guy and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other. But I think what I want my fans to know is that I'm just, like, so happy," Gaga told Vogue before adding that she was in a "really dark place" mentally during Chromatica.

"I struggled for, like, many years before that. But everything started to change. Because I had a real friend who saw the ways in which I was unhappy and why. And he wasn't afraid to truly hold my hand. And get to know me. On a very deep level," she continued.

The singer shared that the pair grew close by talking on the phone for weeks before lockdowns hit and they shacked up together at her Malibu house where they had an "amazing chapter of a weird kind of normalcy".

Flash forward nearly five years later, the founding president of Facebook got down on one knee to lock down The Fame Monster artist after a day of rock climbing in April.

"I'd been so focused on my career since I was a teenager. And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship. I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me -- outside of Lady Gaga," she said of Polansky.