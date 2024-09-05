Principal Who Went Viral After Dancing With School Mascot During Rally Resigns

Facebook

After being put on administrative leave, Buhach Colony High School principal, Robert Nunes, will remain at the school in a different role.

After his controversial prep rally dance went viral, Buhach Colony High School principal, Robert Nunes, is stepping down.

An investigation into Nunes' behavior during a back-to-school rally was opened last month after the principal was filmed dancing with the school mascot, Thor, at the Atwater, California school. As the mascot danced around him in the video, the principal threw off his sunglasses popping a confetti cannon, all while Ginuwine's "Pony" played in the background.

The duo then swapped places with Nunes dancing in a similar fashion. It's those moves that didn't sit well with the community, who likened them to a traditional lap dance one might receive in a strip club or at a bachelor/bachelorette party.

He was placed on administrative leave after the August 16 incident while the Merced Union High School District looked into the matter. Their investigation concluded Wednesday, with MUHSD announcing Nunes' resignation from his position as principal, noting that he accepted the position of associate principal at Buhach Colony High School. The resignation goes into effect on Thursday, Sept. 5.

MUHSD Executive Director Torrin Johnson, who served as Interim Principal while Nunes remained on administrative leave, will continue in the role until further notice. The principal position will open in the Spring of 2025 to find a permanent principal.

"This decision comes as part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff. Corrective action has been taken with all staff involved," MUHSD said in a statement, per People.

The video that captured career-ruining moment was recorded by a 14-year-old freshman. His caption for the clip caught his father Ryan Attebery's attention, who told KTVU he was particularly startled by the "confetti moment."

"What's weird is weird," he told KTVU. The father shared the video to his own Facebook page on Sunday, August 18, captioning it, "Am I a square or was this weird af for a principal to do."

Some have tried to stick up for Nunes, however, including students from other schools where Nunes previously served as an administrator.

"Everybody's saying he is [a good guy]. He probably is, and it's probably just a bad joke," he told People. But at the same time, it doesn't make it any less weird."

This was Nunes' first year as the Buhach Colony principal. He previously worked as an associate principal for MUHSD at El Capitan and Atwater High Schools.