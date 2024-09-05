Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Stars React to Backlash, 'Death Threats' Before Premiere (Exclusive)

Hulu

After a trailer teasing arrests and a swinging scandal, the women of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reveal the extent of the backlash they've received from their own community, share what they hope viewers learn from the show, and spill on RHOSLC comparisons.

It's no secret to the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives that some members of their own community aren't happy about their new show.

When the first trailer for the show was released in August, it put a lot of focus on star Taylor Frankie Paul and the "soft swinging" scandal she and others in the #MomTok community were involved with; where they allegedly held parties where they swapped partners. That was followed by Paul's domestic violence arrest, also highlighted in the teaser. Throw in Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy," and drama between the women, and you've got yourself a lightning rod for controversy.

"[The backlash] seems so loud because we do live in Utah and most of the hate is coming from Utah," star Mikayla Matthews told TooFab ahead of the premiere, as she and the rest of the cast reflected on the negativity they've experienced leading up to the show's debut.

For Demi Engemann, the reaction has been "completely split down the middle."

"With like 50% of the people that are excited and like, 'We're rooting for you and this is awesome. I can't wait to see what this is about.' And then the other side of death threats and people who are, like, absolutely furious that we would sign up to be on a show like this," she shared.

While Layla Taylor hasn't received anything like death threats, she told TooFab she has been asked, "How dare you call yourself Mormon?" for being part of the show. "I think they have every right to feel a certain way. Everyone's opinions and feelings are valid, but I think people need to just wait just a couple more days," she added.

For Paul, she said it just comes with the reality TV territory, especially one involving something like Mormonism. She pointed out that the cast covers a wide spectrum of the community -- with some more devout than others -- and it's representative of everyone.

"It's just like our story to tell. And I feel like as soon as they see the show, they'll understand that. I think it'll kind of change when it comes out ... but we could be delusional, too," she added with a laugh.

Though some of them have been getting hate from other Mormons, star Whitney Leavitt said that backlash hasn't reached her in church.

"It's definitely a lot louder online than when we're actually going to church. Nobody is coming up to us at church and telling us that we're not Mormon," said Leavitt. "Unfortunately, the negativity I think just seems louder, but there is some positivity as well from the Mormon community."

Sitting alongside Leavitt, star Mayci Neeley added that while it has been "disappointing" to see some in their community turn on them, she's also been getting "a lot of positive in the DMs" to keep it evened out.

Jennifer Affleck (yes, they're related), meanwhile, said that the negativity and "clickbait" is actually doing more good than bad. "The hate is great because that means more people are going to tune in," she told TooFab, "and actually hear our stories and lives, which I think is what we're excited about."

How They Hope to Change Perceptions

As the women say, the show's focus is "so much more in-depth than a two-minute trailer." They all hope those who tune in are surprised by the final product. Some, like Mikayla, are still a little skeptical, though.

"I feel like it's gonna get worse before it gets better, to be honest. I feel like it's kind of gonna throw people in a loop," she said. "I mean, they see such a small portion just from the name being released, from the trailer being released, and then to have eight episodes come out, I feel like it's definitely gonna get worse before it gets better, like everything does. So we're just kind of preparing ourselves, setting our therapy appointments now."

"Part of me thinks this might be the calm before the storm, but also it could be the opposite," added Mayci, "because you see the trailer and it's like, 'Oh, they're swinging, they're drinking,' like, they're doing all these things, you know? But it-- it's not the case when you watch the show."

"Hopefully, people watch the show and they see that there's different representations in the church. I think that's the one fear with a lot of members right now, is that they're afraid that we're misrepresenting them and that people in the outside world will perceive Mormon women specifically as a certain way," Layla told TooFab. "But if anything, I think we're showing that women, Mormon women, are just all different levels of faith, all different looks, we're not the same, that's okay."

Jessi Ngatikaura also insisted that the series is "not putting the church down" and it wasn't their intention to "bash it."

"We also aren't saying this is how all Mormons are. No. We're just airing our dirty laundry because it's our stories to tell, but we're not saying we're a representation of the church," she continued, before sharing her fear that she'll get more backlash because she's "the one in the group that drinks and has left the church."

"I'm the bad one," she added.

Who's a Swinger?

Of the women, only Paul was directly linked to the swinging scandal. But now that they're all appearing in a new show with her, the other women are starting to get lumped into that controversy. For most of them, however, they find it hilarious anyone would think they're swingers, too.

"I think for me, it's so far from truth that it makes me laugh," said Affleck. "If you actually think I'm a swinger, like, that's so funny to me. Like, it just makes me laugh."

"I think it's hilarious, but it's such a great, interesting, grabbing point. I think it's just funny and it's so farfetched that it's like, if people actually think that, who cares?" Mikayla shared. "Because I know I'm not a swinger. My husband's not a swinger."

"I think that that's our hope, that when people watch the show, they'll get the answers to those questions that they've been wondering for the past little bit," said Layla -- while Demi added, "I'm excited for the truth to be revealed."

Real Housewives Comparisons

With "wives" in both of their titles, it's only obvious that some would compare The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Bravo's Utah-set series also involving a few Mormon women.

One of the women, Demi, told TooFab she actually interviewed to be on RHOSLC before joining the Hulu show, before revealing what she thinks sets them apart.

"We do know a few of them ... it's a very small place," she said, "The way that it compares is that it's not so much a focus on the drama and the inner workings of the cast, and it's more like a deep dive into each of our individual lives and what we've all gone through as an individual, and then our families."

"There's things that naturally occur within the group and it showcases working through a lot of things as a group, the #MomTok group, which I think is amazing," she continued, "but also, we all have a story to tell, we all showcase our lives on social media, and I think it peels back another layer and really shows a deeper level of each of our individual lives."

Layla, meanwhile, said their show was "unique in the way that we're all genuine, real friends in real life."

"I can't speak for the Housewives, obviously, because I don't know them all personally, but I have a feeling that their relationships might end when filming ends," she added. "And for us, we hang out constantly, even if cameras aren't here."