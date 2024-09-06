Ashton Kutcher Explains How 'Toxic Masculinity' Has Impacted The Way He Parents His Son and Daughter

"When my son cries, I'm like, 'All right, what did we learn? Let's move on.' But when my daughter cries, my heart is out of my body and I can't put it back in," Kutcher shared.
The longtime actor, who shares daughter Wyatt, 9, and son Dimitri, 7, with wife Mila Kunis, appeared on the Throwbacks podcast Thursday where he was asked by cohosts Matt Leinart and Jerry Ferrara how he feels being a girl dad.
"I don't know if it equates to being a girl dad or it equates to her being my first, but when I had my daughter, I had never been so in love in my entire life," Kutcher said of his little girl.
He continued, "And Mila and I talked about it a lot. Like, I've never loved anyone this much. Ever."
The actor went on to say that he parents his son and daughter "differently," noting that there's probably some "toxic masculinity" from his life that plays a part.
"My son, I'm always like, 'Yeah, let's go for it.' Like yesterday, we're popping wheelies on a bicycle in the driveway or it's like, 'See if you can jump down four stairs,'" the That '90s Show actor recalled. "My daughter, I just want to protect her."
"When my son cries, I'm like, 'All right, what did we learn? Let's move on.' But when my daughter cries, my heart is out of my body and I can't put it back in," Kutcher added.
He said he's not alone though, noting that he's seen his wife act similarly.
"But I also notice the same thing with my wife. She's very strict on our daughter and a gushball with our son," he said. "I think we balance each other that way."
While Kutcher and Kunis have largely kept their children out of the spotlight, the family made a rare public appearance as they watched the Indiana Fever defeat the Los Angeles Sparks during their game in Los Angeles in May.
They also met the Fever's star player, Caitlin Clark, after the game, as seen in a video posted on X by the team.
The adorable moment saw the WNBA star approach Kutcher, Kunis and their kids at the edge of the court. As Kutcher toward Clark for a hug, the kids bubbled over with excitement, with Wyatt holding her hand over her mouth in shock, and Dimitri clapping at the chance to meet the basketball phenom. Clark then shook hands with the children and gave them a hug, before posing for photos.