Bride and Groom Arrested After Groomsman Is 'Intentionally Struck' & Killed By SUV After Wedding

City of Flint Police Department

One of the newlyweds has been charged with the second degree murder of Terry Lewis Taylor, a father-of-three with another baby on the way.

A Michigan wedding ended in murder charges, when a groomsman died after being hit by a vehicle driven by the groom, according to police.

The Flint Police Department announced this week that James Shirah (left), 22, and Savahna Collier (right), 21, were arrested following an incident that happened on their own wedding day.

Per authorities, officers responded to a Flint home around 8pm on August 30, 2024 for a "reported pedestrian injury crash." When they arrived, the victim, 29-year-old Terry Lewis Taylor Jr. (center), had "severe injuries" and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Earlier that day, say police, Taylor Jr. attended the wedding of suspects Shirah and Collier and was allegedly a groomsman. "After the wedding he was involved in an argument which led to him being intentionally struck by a large SUV that was travelling at a high rate of speed and driven by the groom," said cops.

County Prosecutor David Leyton told AP the incident occurred at a home where the wedding festivities continued, following a ceremony at a local pizzeria. Leyton claimed Taylor was in the street was he was hit by the SUV, adding that the newlyweds left the scene and didn't go to police until the next day.

At this point, there aren't many other specifics, with Leyton saying the suspects leaving the area makes it "more difficult to unravel what happened." He added, "I've seen people running over other people but not so soon after a wedding."

Shirah has been charged and arraigned for Second Degree Murder and is currently being held with no bond. Collier was charged & arraigned for Accessory After the Fact to a Felony, with bond set at $4,000 -- which she posted on Wednesday.

According to his obituary, Taylor Jr. is survived by daughter Marciana, sons Royce and River, and fiancé Nicole Robinson, who is pregnant with their child.