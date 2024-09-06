John Travolta's Daughter Ella Honors Late Mother Kelly Preston With Moving New Song

Getty/Instagram

Ella released the touching new song Little bird on Sept. 6, which was also the date of her parents' wedding anniversary.

Ella Bleu Travolta is honoring her late mother with a beautiful song.

The daughter of Kelly Preston and John Travolta released the track, titled, "Little bird," Friday in tribute to the actress who died in July 2020 of breast cancer.

"Little bird, don't you cry / would you stay awhile before I fly?" the 24-year-old singer-actress sings. "How do I know? How do I grow? / I just take it day by day / I just need to hear you say / Little bird, don't you cry / Hear my lullaby. It'll be alright."

The song's release also coincided with her parents' wedding anniversary, which her proud father marked when he shared his daughter's sweet song on social media.

"This song and video is an homage to her mother, and it also happens to be my wedding anniversary with Kelly," the Hairspray actor wrote. "It is one of the songs on her upcoming album that I helped produce -- please enjoy!"

In the subsequent music video, Ella shared touching home videos from her childhood with John, Kelly, her younger brother Benjamin Travolta, 13, and her late brother Jett Travolta.

In the clips, she shows John, who has his pilot's license, dressed in full uniform, greeting his family at the plane. There's also footage of the entire family -- playing inside a toy store, sharing lots of hugs, dancing together, splashing in the pool, celebrating holidays and more.

"'Little bird' is a song about a beautiful time in my life," Ella wrote on Instagram Sept. 4. "I spent the last two years thinking about what I wanted this song to be, only for it to be written over night. This song is about the celebration of life."

Speaking about the deeply personal song in an interview with People, Ella said time allowed her communicate what she was feeling as she continues to mourn the loss of her mother.

"['Little Bird' is] about holding onto those pure relationships that you have with people that you lost and really just listening to yourself and staying true to that relationship with that person," Ella told the outlet. "It's sort of the viewpoint of a mama bird talking to a baby bird and just not letting any other interference get in between it, because your true instincts were there all along."