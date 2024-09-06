Lady Gaga Reveals She Hasn't 'Smoked Pot in Years' and Is 'Pain-Free' Amid Health Struggles

Getty

The multi-award-winning artist had been performing in pain from her fibromyalgia struggle which began in 2013 when she fractured her hip.

Lady Gaga has opened up about her decision to stop self-medicating with marijuana.

The 38-year-old artist looked back in her October cover story with Vogue at her last time touring in 2022 for the Chromatica Ball.

"[It] was the first time I've performed not in pain in… I don't even remember."

It comes after the Joker: Folie à Deux star said she had fibromyalgia, which Mayo Clinic says causes muscle pain and tenderness, fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues.

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017 @ladygaga

However, her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky has helped her move away from "pot."

"Michael and I did that tour together,” she told Vogue. "I did it pain-free! I haven't smoked pot in years. I've, like, changed."

"A lot," she continued before adding that Polansky influenced her upcoming album she referred to as LG7.

"I feel like this new album, in a lot of ways, is about that time but from a place of happiness instead of misery. And now, Michael and I are really excited to organize our lives -- and our marriage -- around our creative output as a couple."

"Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record. He was like, 'Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music,'" she told the publication.

The album is not officially titled just yet, but it is set to be released in February 2025, with the first single set to drop in October. Vogue's writer described the song the 38-year-old played for him during their interview as "intense and ominous ... old-school Gaga banger, unsettling but also buoyant."

"Like anyone would do for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean in to the joy of it. On the Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy," Polansky told Vogue separately.

The multi-award-winning artist revealed in her 2017 documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two that she relied on marijuana to manage her pain. She also had to cancel a performance in Brazil because she was in hospital for "severe pain."