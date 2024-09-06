Inside Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star Whitney and Husband Connor's Tinder & Porn Scandal

Instagram

The pair fled Utah for Hawaii, initially saying it was because of Taylor Frankie Paul's swinging scandal ... before revealing a scandal of their own much closer to home.

Taylor Frankie Paul isn't the only one from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives making headlines for some extramarital shenanigans.

While Paul blew up #MomTok by alleging she and her then-husband were part of a "soft swinging" community of Mormons, where they would swap partners and do pretty much everything but penetrative sex. Around the same time that scandal erupted, Whitney Leavitt decided to move out of Utah and left for Hawaii for two months.

In the premiere of their new Hulu reality show, Leavitt at first said she and husband Connor made the move to "get away from the noise" of the swinging scandal, but her costars sensed something else was up.

Some of the other women brought up rumors on Reddit that Whitney's husband was caught on Tinder, a dating app. According to costar Mayci Neeley, Whitney told her "it's not true," claiming haters "took his pictures from Facebook, his high school account and put it on Tinder" -- before wondering about the "real reason" for her family's move.

Well, that "real reason" was eventually revealed by Whitney.

Instagram

"I feel like we ran away from something. I don't want to lie about it anymore. Taylor even asked me the other day ... and I denied it again," she said while sitting down with her husband, who admitted it was "probably hard for you to lie about that."

She then admitted to lying about the Tinder situation, as Connor expressed how bad he felt for putting her in the position to lie.

"These were actions I took. I had a real problem and it lead to something that really hurt my wife and I'm so sorry and I'm working on myself," he said. "I really don't care what anyone outside of my inner circle thinks."

Whitney said she was nervous how everyone would react to the truth, wondering whether her friends would "hate" Connor ... or "if they're going to hate me for making the choice to stay with you. I want to tell them now."

She then sat down with the cast and came clean.

"There was a rumor that Connor was on Tinder ... I lied about it because I was embarrassed ... I didn't know it was true until I confronted Connor. I went to him like, look at this joke," she revealed, making it sound like she was in the dark until the Reddit posts began.

"There was more to that. He had been struggling with a porn addiction ... there's a whole story, there's a reason why people do certain things," she continued. "I think he was just confused. It's something that we're working through."

When asked if it ever went further than talking online, Whitney said he claimed he "never met up with anyone" -- but said his issues have been prevalent throughout their whole marriage. She added that he was having "full-on conversations with women," with both parties sending nude photos back and forth.

"It makes me feel like my whole marriage was a lie," she said, adding that she can only take Connor at his word when it comes to whether he met any of the women. As she added, "I just hope you don't look at Connor differently," Taylor cut the tension by quipping, "If you can look past my stuff, Connor's okay."

That's when Whitney admitted to everyone that the move to Hawaii was not because of the #MomTok drama at all, but because she "just wanted to get away from everything and just think for myself" amid the Tinder scandal.

She then apologized to Taylor for making it seem like her swinging scandal was the actual reason.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Shortly after revealing the truth to the cast, she and Connor went on Instagram and shared it with the public as well in a since-deleted video. At the time, Connor said he eventually came to learn his behavior was a way to "numb a much deeper pain," before revealing he's a survivor of child sexual abuse.

The Leavitts are still together now, with Whitney currently pregnant with the couple's third child.