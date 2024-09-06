Taylor Frankie Paul Details How Swinging Situation Started, What They Did with Other Couples & Fallout

Hulu

Taylor Frankie Paul -- one of the stars from the new Hulu show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives -- is opening up about why she decided to set the record straight in the aftermath of the #MomTok sex scandal.

While appearing on an episode of The Viall Files, Paul further explained the soft-swinging situation she was involved in, which, overtime led to her cheating on her then-husband with another man.

Her ex-husband, Tate Paul, has never commented on the scandal publicly.

"It wasn't even a conversation. I think we were all drinking and partying and the guys were like, 'You girls should make out,' and that's that," she said of how it all began with another couple, saying it escalated to taking lingerie photos together while making out.

"We do this for a while with this couple, cabin parties, making out in the same bed, intercourse in the same bed next to each other, the girls kissing and the husbands touching the other's wife," she further added of the situation, adding that they eventually welcomed a third couple into the fold.

Per Paul, this third couple was "more down" than the first duo, and, eventually, the four of them were together at a cabin.

"I'm with this man completely naked and we're about to go full force and he's with the wife and [her then-husband] super drunk and he comes to this realization, 'We can't do this, what if one of you gets pregnant, we don't know who's the dad,'" she claimed, saying jealousy and feelings started getting involved.

"You could kind of see people are creating feelings at this point. People are getting jealous and weird," said Paul.

Taylor said she and her ex-husband's relationship started to fall apart and they were on two sides of the fence when it came to swinging -- with her husband allegedly wanting them to stop doing it with friends and instead try it with strangers.

"I ended up catching feelings for one of the men in the group and one of the men caught feelings for me," she continued, admitting she had an "emotional affair" with one of the other husbands, who she also slept with once.

As talk of her affair started to spread through their friend group, Paul said rumors also started to pop up on Reddit and she was labeled a "cheater" online.

"I don't know who did it, but it ended up hitting the internet. All my TikToks were like, 'Cheater, husband stealer.' And the girls were liking it, confirming it, my friends. So I was like okay, well if you're gonna do that, I'm just gonna go tell my story," she said.

These rumors then led to Taylor deciding to out the whole swinging situation on the online forum to save her own reputation.

"So I got online, not thinking at all, but like, 'Hey yes, I did do this, but also, she was hooking up with my husband just the other night too.' It just didn't feel like it was fair to come out and say husband stealer, when you're also hooking up with my husband ... There was a lot more to the story than just I am some sort of home wrecker."

In the new series which is available on Hulu now, Taylor revealed: "I, at least, wanted to explain that to people. My husband wanted to share. He did want to open that up. So it's like, I caught feelings for a man that my husband welcomed into our house."

Paul exposed the sex scandal at the center of the show back in May 2022 when she announced her then-husband Tate was divorcing her. At the time, in the TikTok video she mentioned above, she claimed the pair were part of a "soft swinging" community -- meaning they would stop short of having penetrative sex with other people -- before she crossed a boundary, sparking the divorce.