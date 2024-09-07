Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Reunite in New TikTok Videos 5 Years After Tristan Thompson Scandal

TikTok

Kylie and her bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou, appeared alongside Jordyn in fun TikTok videos, with the trio's sweet reunion throwing fans into a frenzy.

Reunited and it feels so good!

On Friday, Kylie Jenner revealed that she and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou reunited with Jordyn Woods, five years following the infamous Tristan Thompson scandal that shook up the friend group.

The trio showed that they were back and better than ever as they filmed fun TikTok videos together, with Kylie, 27, Stassie, 27, and Jordyn, 26, all sharing videos on their respective accounts.

In Kylie's TikTok video, the girls -- who were all wearing matching all-black outfits -- lipsynced to a popular audio clip from an old trailer for The Kardashians, in which Kim Kardashian teased the Hulu show's return.

"Okay guys, we're back," Kylie lipsynced, before Jordyn mouthed the next line, "Did you miss us?" and Stassie followed with, "'Cause we missed you."

The reunion threw fans into a frenzy, with social media users freaking out over the trio being back together again in the comments section of the video.

"The World is HEALING!!🥹," a fan wrote.

"My jaw dropped," a second user commented, while another said, "Never did I think I’d see these 3 in a video together again."

JORDYN AND KY 😭😍 KING KYLIE ERA IS REALLY RETURNING," another fan wrote, referring to Kylie's recent photos, in which she brought back her iconic "King Kylie" teal hair, which she first rocked in 2015.

Meanwhile, in Jordyn's TikTok video, the girls lip-synced to a lyric from Ariana Grande's song "34 + 35," in which the pop star sings, "You might think I'm crazy." Jordyn, Kylie, and Stassie, then hug each other and smile for the camera.

The happy trio also joyfully celebrated their reunion in Stassie's video, with the group lip-syncing to TikTok sound that features an audio clip from the 2008 comedy The Hangover.

"We are back, baby. We are f--king back!" Kylie, Jordyn, and Stassie mouthed, before the girls all jumped up and down and danced to the music.

"the world is healing," Stassie captioned her video.

The reunion comes over five years since Jordyn and Tristan's scandal -- when the NBA star, who was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian at the time, was caught in a compromising position with Jordyn in February 2019.

For those who need a refresher, Tristan allegedly made a move on Jordyn at a V-Day party. Jordyn denied the two hooked up, but did admit that he'd kissed her. That revelation sparked a split between Tristan and Khloe and fractured Kylie and Jordyn's friendship as well.

Khloe has since said she doesn't hold a "grudge" against Jordyn, while Jordyn and Khloe have rekindled some kind of friendship.

In July 2023, Kylie and Jordyn were spotted together for the first time in years leaving a sushi restaurant together. When later asked about the reunion during a conversation with Jennifer Lawrence in Interview Magazine, in November 2023, Kylie revealed that while she and Jordyn had taken some space apart, she had never "fully cut" Jordyn off.

"Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything," Kylie said before sharing the pair's motivation to step out together in July. "We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don't want to hide anymore. There's a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it's supposed to happen."

She added, "We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long."

During a May episode of The Kardashians, Kylie opened up to Khloe about her relationship with Jordyn after they were seen together at Paris Fashion Week in January.

"I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. We talk once a month," she explained, saying that she also loves how "the narrative about us online" is over since they've been seen together on more than one occasion in recent years. "People know that we're cool and no one's talking about it anymore," she added.