Heidi Klum Makes New 'Sex Closet' Confession After Daughter Leni Discovered It With Friend

Heidi Klum is getting candid about that sex closet.

In a sneak peek at Klum's appearance on DearMedia's The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show, shared by People Monday, the America's Got Talent judge, opens up about her 20-year-old daughter, Leni, finding her "sex closet," and the way she chose to organize the spicy space.

When co-host Michael Bosstick asks for advice about building a sex closet, Klum replies, "Where do you keep all of your things?"

Bosstick's wife and co-host Lauryn agrees, saying, "I keep my things. I have an area in my closet, like it’s a drawer," but her husband counters, "No, but you throw these things everywhere and people are just in the house."

The NSFW conversation continues with Lauryn confessing that their daughter Zaza, 4, recently found her vibrator.

"[Zaza] goes, 'Mommy, what's this?' And I said, 'Honey, it's my facial massager," she recalls. "But, but a whole closet!"

"The thing is probably yours looks cute and pink, you know?" Klum, who is married to Tom Kaulitz, responds. "That's the thing. So it could possibly be a facial massager."

Lauryn then asks what happened when Leni found her mother's "sex closet."

"She fully knew what it was," Klum 51, says. "But, also she was with a friend and she filmed it and they were giggling, and I was like, 'Oh my god.'"

When Lauryn asks if the closet was "organized by moods," the model says it's rather "one mood" before revealing the closet is coordinated "by size."

Michael then inquires about the size of the closet and the television personality clarifies, "It's a big closet. But, there's outfits in here and things, you know."

She continues, "You can have a lot of things. You can have wigs, you can have outfits, shoes, boots. I mean, I've had relationships in the past where they have been sick and I come home being a nurse and I'm like, 'How's my patient?' And I just got laughed at and I was like, 'That's a very, very big red flag!'"

"Be sick and get your pulse checked," Klum adds.

Klum first revealed that Leni found her sex closet during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in January, when Leni joined in via FaceTime to share one of her mom's more well-kept secrets.

"She found my sex closet," the former supermodel said of her eldest daughter, who confirmed that not only had she found it, she and her pals dug through it to take videos.