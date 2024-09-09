Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on Selling 'Yogurt That Makes You S--t' As She Wins Emmy

Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated her new Emmy win by recalling one of her previous acting jobs of promoting yoghurt.

On Sunday, September 8, the Halloween star won outstanding guest actress in a comedy series at 2024 Creative Arts Emmys for her role as Donna Berzatto in The Bear.

While speaking to press following her win, the actress looked back on her time when she was cast in Activia yogurt commercials, reflecting on how far she had come.

"I'm the luckiest girl in the world. I've been an actor since I was 19. I'm 65," she said. "I've sold yogurt that makes you s--- for seven years. And I just never thought in my life that I would get to do work at this level of depth and complexity and intelligence. And it's just been the thrill of my creative life these last couple of years that I get these opportunities. So I'm humble and incredibly grateful."

Despite being a multi-award winning actress, the star spent seven years being a spokesperson for Activia -- because she struggled with being away from her husband, Christopher Guest, and their daughters Ruby and Annie. Doing the ads gave her the stability to make money, while staying close to home.

The work she did for the yoghurt brand was often mocked, however, including in skits on Saturday Night Live.

"I think we're all underestimated, and as actors, you just hustle for a job, any job. And look at my career, I've done a lot of weird stuff because I just love the process," Curtis told the press room at the Emmys.

"And to me, the perseverance and patience and belief in yourself, rejection, this is an industry filled with rejection. You are rejected every day, every day when you're an actor. And to be 65 years old and having this happen is extraordinary."

Curtis has also been filming for the reprisal of her role as Anna Coleman in the second installment of Freaky Friday, Freakier Friday, alongside Lindsay Lohan, who plays her daughter Tess.

On The Bear, Curtis portrays Donna, the mother of Carmen (Jeremy Allen White), Sugar and Mikey Berzatto. The character struggles with alcoholism during Season 2, which affects the rest of the family in different ways.

"You know there's a saying, 'Hurt people, hurt people,' but I also think you can add to that and say, 'Helped people help people,' and I think that’s the story of The Bear," Curtis said on stage when accepting her award, per PEOPLE.

"To be the source of someone’s pain is very difficult… It's astonishing that I got this opportunity at this point in my life," she continued, before adding that the show's cast and crew are "the ingredients of this beautiful, beautiful, beautiful piece of television... that I'm privileged to be in."