Kate Middleton Announces She's 'Completed' Chemotherapy Alongside New Family Video

Kate Middleton has announced that she has finished her chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales shared a stunning video to social media Monday, showing her with husband Prince William and their three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis -- enjoying simple times together in the countryside as she reads the caption she paired with the post.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," the 42-year-old royal began.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she continued, as the film shot in a 35mm look showed Middleton soaking in the sun and time with her children.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything," she said as she reflected on her "incredibly tough" year.

The intimate video also showed William and Middleton holding hands, something the pair are not known to do publicly.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," she said.

As for where she is now on her cancer journey, Middleton noted that staying "cancer free" is now her "focus," before adding that the road to recovery is long.

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she shared.

Although, she did reveal she will be returning to work in a small capacity.

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," she continued. "Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

She concluded the video by thanking fans for their "support," sharing how the family has "drawn great strength" from those who have helped them during this time. Middleton then closed out the video by reminding others in their cancer journey that she is by their side.

"To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey -- I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright," she said.

Middleton first revealed her diagnosis back in May, following weeks of speculation about her whereabouts.

"I underwent abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous," Middleton shared. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

She continued, "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Middleton went on to call the news a "huge shock" and noted that she and husband, Prince William, have been doing "everything" they can to "process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she explained.