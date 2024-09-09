Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani Says Bre Tiesi Orchestrated Cheating Sit-Down for TV with Production

Getty

Chelsea's claims come after Bre sat her down during season 8 of the Netflix series, with rumors that her now-estranged husband, Jeff, had been cheating on her with another woman.

After the world watched Bre Tiesi break the news to Selling Sunset castmate Chelsea Lazkani that her now-estranged husband Jeff Lazkani had been seen reportedly making out with another woman, Chelsea is weighing in on the timeline behind the emotional scene.

"Pt 1: Outside of filming Amanda contacted Bre about 'tea' -- while filming, Bre orchestrated a fake call during her showing which 'led to a sit-down scene with Amanda,'" Chelsea, 31, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) Saturday. "In other words: she set this scene up with production, already knowing said tea to bring it to TV."

During Season 8 of the hit Netflix series, Bre received a phone call from Amanda Lynn, who was hoping to meet and share gossip. Once they met, Amanda claimed that she saw Chelsea's husband out with another woman.

Bre informed her Oppenheim Group colleague of the news in a one-on-one that left Chelsea in tears after learning that her perfect marriage was anything but.

After taking some time to process the information, Chelsea, who at first seemed to appreciate the heads up from Bre, accused her former enemy of intentionally planning to break up her marriage.

"If you bring something to camera to implode my life -- as opposed to just calling me -- you will do it on camera. It is really sad," Chelsea, who ultimately filed for divorce from Jeff in March, said on the show. "I just want to know what the f--k it is."

Bre, meanwhile, denied knowing what Amanda's tea was before they sat down on camera.

But Chelsea had a different recollection of events, writing on X that it was her who asked production to set up a scene with Bre after hearing "what is swirling while filming... I did this so she could tell me directly, so that it's not passed around to a trillion people before me."

Chelsea has made several claims on social media since the scene first aired last week, including that Bre enlisted the help of her "racist friend" Amanda in an attempt to "ruin" Chelsea's reputation.

"Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her & Bre in her words wanted to 'take me down,'' Chelsea claimed via X earlier this month. "I took the scene because it was already a storyline. It was all premeditated, I just handled it the best way I could."

Bre, meanwhile, has mostly not addressed the situation outside of the show, apart from a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories over the weekend that read: "Remember this: No one is more committed to trashing your name than the person who is worried about you telling the truth," before adding a kissing face emoji to her upload.

Selling Sunset season 8 is currently streaming on Netflix.