Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Stars React -- And Call Each Other Out -- After Finally Seeing Show

Some cast members reveled in the newfound fame, while others wanted to share their side of the story following viewer backlash.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives catapulted to Hulu's number 1 spot over the weekend, with the TikTok-famous women reaching an even wider audience thanks to their new reality show on the streaming platform.

While fans were busy binging all weekend, so were the wives, as TooFab was told none of them received screeners for the series before doing press last week. In fact, many of them told us they were looking forward to seeing the episodes ... if not a little worried about the reaction from fans or seeing what their costars were saying behind their backs.

So ... what did they think? Well, the reaction seems a bit mixed!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Taylor Frankie Paul took to TikTok to post a video to a viral sound to show how "awkward" she now feels with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen's family after the show aired.

Throughout the season, viewers got an inside look into their rocky relationship, as they fought nearly every episodes while also expecting their first child together.

Their tumultuous romance -- which was sparked after her first marriage ended from a swinging scandal -- included weathering a miscarriage together, Paul's arrest and her reluctance to get married again as she battled trust issues with Dakota.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Whitney Leavitt, meanwhile, poked fun at her storyline -- saying she was "guilty" of setting boundaries," "expressing I needed space" and "leaving the group chat," after she left #MomTok behind following numerous clashes with the other women.

She captioned that video, "taking accountability. Take me away officer."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Leavitt shared another video showing her looking into camera with the text, "welp just finished watching The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" as Amy Winehouse's "Me & Mr. Jones" plays in the background. The telling lyrics, "What kind of f--kery is this?" can be heard, as Leavitt also mouths, "What the f--k?"

She captioned the video, "huh that's not how I remember it," though it's unclear exactly what she remembered differently.

Paul was quick to comment too on the video too.

"Oh noooooooooo," Taylor commented with the sideeye emoji. Leavitt clapped back writing, "You also knowing the truth but not saying anything."

Fellow cast member Mikayla Matthews also commented on the video, calling Leavitt out even more directly by writing, "Sometimes I like to own up to things I do wrong... You should try it."

Matthews hasn't posted any new videos since the show's premiere.

Jessi Ngatikaura was just happy the show's success proved haters who thought the show would fail because it was "disrespectful" to Mormons wrong.

In her video, laughed at the critics, while pointing out their show was #1 on the Hulu charts.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Layla Leanne Taylor used the opportunity to discuss mental health in a four minute video to TikTok telling her fans that "some sides" of her were not shown during Season 1.

Taylor, who was fresh off a divorce in the episodes, said that while she was filming she was "dealing with so many things internally" that not even her fellow cast members knew about. She revealed that she has experienced self harm in the past, before telling viewers that it does get better while asking fans to reach out to her in her DMs if they need anyone to speak to.

The reality stars said she hopes to share more about her struggles with mental health during the series should it get renewed.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Mayci J Neeley asked for fans to "Choose your star" after watching the season with her video, which showed the entire cast quoting the movie Pearl -- specifically Mia Goth's titular character saying, "Please lord, make me the biggest star the world has ever known."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Jennifer Affleck has basically continued to post as usual, sharing a TikTok video with the whole cast that appears to have been filmed a while ago, as Whitney is currently pregnant.

She shared another video Monday afternoon with everyone except Whitney and Taylor as well, captioning the video, "My girls."

Affleck hasn't addressed any of the criticism of her husband, Zac, who has been slammed for his behavior throughout the season -- including threatening divorce after she went to a Chippendales show in Las Vegas.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Her mother-in-law and Zac's mom, Kristel, however, allegedly gave some insight into how her family feels about the show in an Instagram comment from weeks ago that's just starting to get traction now.

"I love everything about this statement," she wrote alongside a statement from the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints condemning the show. "As someone who has been personally affected by this let me tell you ... Hulu is in the business of destroying marriages and families. So now I pray we can all judge less and love more and let our lights continue to shine to show the world who we really are."