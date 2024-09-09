'Deadpool Killer' Wade Wilson's Death Row Mugshot Highlights Disturbing Transformation Since 2019 Arrest

Lee County Sheriff's Office/Union Correctional Institution

When Wilson was first arrested in 2019, his tattoos stopped at his neck; overtime, his ink -- including swastikas, stitches and "Why so serious?" -- started to take over his entire head.

Wade Wilson, dubbed the "Deadpool Killer" for sharing a name with the Marvel superhero, has a brand new mugshot -- officially landing on death row after receiving two death sentences last month.

The Union Correctional Institution has published his latest booking photo online (far right), with his level of custody being labeled as "Maximum," while "Death Sentence" is written as his current release date. He's currently not in confinement; no date has been set for his execution.

The new photo highlights Wilson's drastic transformation behind bars since he was arrested in connection to the grisly murders of Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43, in 2019.

The picture on the far left was taken on October 8, 2019, after he was arrested for burglary, larceny, damaged property and battery for attacking his then-girlfriend on October 7. While he was in custody, he was named as a person of interest in Melton and Ruiz's murders, before being indicted on first-degree murder charges in November 2019.

In the first photo, his tattoos -- including the words "BRED FOR WAR" on his neck -- didn't yet reach his face. Later in 2019, he buzzed his hair for a court appearance, where a giant swastika could be seen on the side of his head.

By 2023, as seen in the middle photo, he had grown his hair out again, covering up the swastika tattoo while also appearing somewhat thinner in the face.

It wasn't until 2024, leading up to his trial, where his new tattoos really started to take over his face. Additional ink included the word "glory" on his temple, a smaller swastika under his eye, a skull and stitching across his lips and continuing toward his cheeks.

He also added the words, "Why so serious? Ha ha ha," around his eye, in what seems like a reference to Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight.

Despite having his hair grown out for his trial, during which he wore it gelled back, it's now buzzed again.

Wade Wilson's Murder Case

Wilson has been dubbed the "Deadpool Killer," as he shares a name with the Marvel superhero made famous by Ryan Reynolds' movies.

A jury recommended the death penalty in Wilson's case back in July, after he was found guilty of two counts of First-Degree Murder, as well as Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Battery, Burglary of a Dwelling, and First-Degree Petit Theft by the same jury back in June. Wilson, 30, was found guilty after just two hours of deliberation.

According to the prosecution, Wilson murdered Kristine Melton, 35, in her home on October 7, 2019 after the two had taken drugs and slept together. He then allegedly stole her car and used her cell phone to contact another woman, Melissa Montanez, 41; reportedly his girlfriend. After meeting up with her, Wilson allegedly assaulted Montanez and fled in Melton's car.

He then encountered Diane Ruiz, 43, in Cape Coral while asking for directions, according to the case, and murdered her by strangulation, running her over repeatedly with Melton's car "until she looked like spaghetti," per what his father testified Wilson told him during the trial.

According to Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner, Ruiz's body was found only because vultures were circling it. She was found dead in Melton's car, abandoned in a field near her home. Her family had to ID her by tattoos on her back due to advanced decomposition, per the prosecution.

After murdering Ruiz, Gardiner told the jury, Wilson went into a restaurant covered in blood and told the owner, described as an acquaintance, that he'd killed two women. But when the owner called 911, the prosecution noted, Wilson fled. They then argued he broke into the home of a couple who were out of town, completing his deadly crime spree.

Wilson was reportedly expressionless as the guilty verdicts were read. "There is no situation where he's going to be walking the streets. An animal like this needs to be put away," Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore told local Fox affiliate WFTX.

Additional Prison Time After Death Sentence

He later accepted a plea deal in another drug trafficking case, pleading no contest to one count of attempted trafficking in amphetamine or methamphetamine, 28 grams to 200 grams, and one count of conspiracy to traffic amphetamine or methamphetamine.

In exchange for the no contest plea, charges of attempting to escape as a prisoner and criminal mischief of $1,000 or more were thrown out. Wilson and a cellmate were allegedly caught plotting to escape in 2020 -- with the pair accused of tampering with the window in their cell and trying to set up a getaway driver.