Drew Barrymore Held Shame For 'Situations' She Put Herself While Being 'Blackout' Drunk

While speaking with Zoë Kravitz, Barrymore detailed how her Kravitz's directorial debut, Blink Twice, made her look back on her alcohol use and some of the decisions she made while under the influence.

During the latest episode of Barrymore's eponymous talk show, the longtime actress spoke to guest Zoë Kravitz about how her new movie Blink Twice helped her reflect on her past.

Barrymore told Kravitz, who makes her directorial debut with Blink Twice, that the thriller "really affected me personally."

"There's a lot about substances in the film. I was shocked to realize that part of my journey that I was looking to find, the trauma inside of me and what is it about, a big part of it was I used to be a blackout drinker," Barrymore, who has long been open about both her struggles with alcohol and her journey to sobriety, revealed.

She went on to say that watching the movie "was an extraordinary journey for me to forgive myself, because I've put myself in situations I shouldn't have put myself in. And I felt so much shame about that, and I haven't had a drink in five years."

Of the film The Drew Barrymore Show host added, "It is not only a film about the things that can happen to us, but it made me think about the things we've done to ourselves."

"Was there any part of you that was aware of that in making it?" she went on to ask. "Because there are so many messages being brought up here."

"Yes, absolutely," Kravitz said, before adding, "The substances were, I think, more of a way to get the characters to the most vulnerable place possible. When you let yourself go and you lose yourself it's so easy for things to spiral out of control."

"To your point as well, when we allow ourselves to be in those kind of situations there is so much shame when we get to the other side," Kravitz went on to say. "So we make mistakes, we hurt ourselves, we get hurt by others and then often times we are left to deal with the consequences on our own."

Blink Twice, also co-written by Kravitz, stars her fiancé Channing Tatum as Slater King, a tech billionaire who tries to fix his image after being accused of wrongdoing.

At a gala, Slater meets waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie). He whisks her, her roommate (Alia Shawkat) and a gaggle of women to his private island with his fratty friends, where things go terribly wrong.

"There's always that feeling or idea [of], 'Well you drank it, you got on the plane, you wore the short skirt,' and it's just so much more complicated than that," the Big Little Lies star explained of some the darker moments Barrymore described, which are central to the film.