Man Accused of Killing Newlywed Neighbor Days After Wedding Hit with More Charges

Beaverton Police Dept. / Fox12

Her body was found two weeks after her wedding day; now, her neighbor has been accused of second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree abuse of a corpse.

The man accused of killing Portland, Oregon nurse Melissa Jubane has been hit with additional charges, days after his arrest and the discovery of her body.

Bryce Johnathan Schubert was arrested last Saturday and charged with Jubane's murder. On Monday, he made his first court appearance via video conference, according to KOIN, where his attorney said he wished to plead not guilty. The plea wasn't accepted, however, likely because a grand jury hasn't yet issued an indictment in his case. The suspect reportedly did not speak.

He also briefly appeared in court, in person, on Tuesday -- where a judge was assigned to the case and a preliminary hearing was officially set for Monday, September 16.

In addition to a second-degree murder charge, Schubert is also facing first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree abuse of a corpse.

No specifics about Jubane's murder or how it was linked to Schubert have been revealed, as the probable cause affidavit remains sealed at the request of Washington County prosecutors, per KATU.

Schubert remains held without bail.

The Investigation Into Jubane's Disappearance

The Beaverton Police Department received a welfare check for 32-year-old Jubane on September 4, after she failed to report to work at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Portland for her morning shift -- which authorities said raised "concerns among her coworkers, friends, and family."

When officials searched her apartment, she was MIA, while "her absence without communication was deemed unusual and alarming," said police. Her phone appeared to be turned off, while her credit card and bank records also provided no clues to her whereabouts. That afternoon, she was officially deemed a missing person.

Following an "extensive investigation," police announced Saturday that one of her neighbors, 27-year-old Schubert, was "involved in her disappearance" -- before he was arrested and charged with her murder. In that same announcement, authorities also confirmed her remains had been discovered.

Additional Background on Victim and Suspect

According to family, via KHON2, shortly before her murder, Jubane married Bryan Llantero from Kalihi, Hawaii on August 24, 2025, before a big ceremony with friends and family the following day.

The two returned to the mainland on September 1, spending Labor Day together before the victim allegedly drove back to the Beaverton apartment to be close to work. Llantero, who is reportedly an active U.S. Navy Member, reported for duty in Washington state, staying with his wife's family.

He last heard from Melissa around 6am on the day of her disappearance.