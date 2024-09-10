Rachel Zoe and Husband Rodger Berman Announce Split After 26 Years of Marriage

Getty

Rachel Zoe and her husband are separating after more than two decades of marriage.

The fashion designer and her banker husband made the announcement in a joint statement on Zoe's Instagram.

"After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage," she wrote.

The statement continued, "We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children."

Despite their split, the pair emphasize they "are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share."

"We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter. With love and gratitude -- Rachel & Rodger," they concluded.

The pair first met in 1991 when they were attending George Washington University in Washington, D.C.. They tied the knot several years later and share sons Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 10.

They also shared parts of their marriage on the Bravo reality series The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2007 to 2013.

Surprisingly, just hours after the shock statement went live, Zoe attended a Crate & Barrel x Jeremiah Brent event in Los Angeles, where she was seen hugging close friend Jeremiah Brent -- without wearing her wedding ring.