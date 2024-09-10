Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' War Between Whitney Leavitt & Costars Spills Online

Hulu

"One thing we are not going to do [is] turn our self into the victim AGAIN," Mikayla wrote as she tore into Whitney, after Leavitt shared alleged texts between her and Mayci in an attempt to clear her name.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews is calling out her costar, Whitney Leavitt, after the latter shared alleged screenshots of a text conversation between her and Mayci Neely online.

During the Season 1 finale of the Hulu reality series, Whitney was the only #MomTok member who didn't attend Mayci's launch event for her brand, Baby Mama. Mayci was upset that Whitney didn't show up to the party, especially because she only one in the group who was still somewhat friends with Whitney at that point.

The show made it seem that Mayci and the group weren't aware that Whitney wasn't going to attend the event, with the girls blocking Whitney on Instagram at the same time when Whitney didn't show up. Now, Whitney's hitting back.

On Monday, Whitney posted a TikTok video, above, that featured what appeared to be a screenshot from a text exchange between her and Mayci -- in which she told Mayci she wasn't going to attend her event. According to Whitney, the text was sent on March 1, while the event took place on March 5.

"I love you to pieces but I'm not going to be as close right now. Nothing personal, but I really just need space. I'm not processing things healthy lately," Whitney allegedly texted Mayci. "I'm depressed & unhappy and angry all of the time. I just want to be alone right now. I won't be going to your event. I don't want to see any of them. I'm so sorry. Again, I love you and appreciate you and am grateful for you."

According to the screenshot, Whitney continued to apologize to Mayci in other follow-up messages, and even sent her a bizarre poem at one point, seemingly attempting to lighten the mood. Mayci apparently only responded to a few of the text messages, and appeared to be rather short with her replies.

Mikayla, meanwhile, jumped into the comments section of Whitney's video to slam her costar.

"Hey so this is crazy," she wrote. "Maycis event was the 5th so if my calculations are correct it looks like you text her before her event, being a bad friend and saying you're not going to show up and support her then don't text her on the day of her event or the days following, and then text her after filming my birthday.. so good job??"

"Whenever you get tired of being delusional, people are waiting for apologies 💅," she added.

Mikayla continued to call out Whitney on her Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot from Whitney's TikTok video, as well as her comments on it.

Alongside her post, she added, "One thing we are not going to do [is] turn our self into the victim AGAIN💀."

Mikayla also shared what appeared to be a screenshot of a DM from a fan. The apparent follower first expressed their concern about Mikayla's skin condition amid her battle with a chronic illness. However, in the next alleged message, the user criticized Mikayla for calling out Whitney, replying to her Instagram Story.

"You didn't think any of this until now, you're accusing her and calling her names when the public is doing the same," the person wrote, according to Mikayla's screenshot. "They say delusional so you say it. They say she's a bad friend so you think it. It's really just too bad you're not mature enough to think for yourself."

Alongside the screenshot, Mikayla wrote, "Not the switch up," seemingly referring to the user's change of tone. "I saw [Whitney's] character long before the world did on this show and that's the last I'll say on that😘."

"No one EVER deserved to get hate," she continued, "But I will continue to publicily [sic] defend my friends on videos that are posted to the PUBLIC thanks."

Meanwhile, in another post shared on her Instagram Stories, Mikayla posted a photo of herself and Mayci, writing, "Love you @maycineely. And just always remember ..."

"I would never post our messages on the internet💕🫶😇," she added in the next slide, alongside another photo of herself and Mayci together.

Mayci has yet to weigh in directly, however, she did repost one of Mikayla's Stories featuring a photo of them together. As for Whitney, she doesn't appear to have reacted to Mikayla's comments or posts at this time.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is streaming now on Hulu.