TikTok Star Dies After Collapsing At Finish Line of Disneyland Half Marathon

Caleb Graves was a huge Disneyland fan and long-distance runner.

A TikTok has died after running in a half-marathon at Disneyland.

Caleb Graves, a travel blogger and Disneyland fan with more than 17,000 followers, had excitedly posted about participating in Disneyland's annual Halloween Half Marathon at the Anaheim-based theme park, before he collapsed after crossing the finish line over the weekend.

The healthy 33-year-old was preparing for the heatwave ahead, even sharing his training progress with his followers as the event inched closer.

But as the state experienced a heat wave, with temps reaching 109 degrees in some areas, Caleb began expressing concern about competing in the marathon, noting that he was "marginally worried" running after appearing visibly exhausted and exasperated after going out in the heat.

Caleb even posted about the heat being "no joke" the day before his death. But as he crossed the finish line in Anaheim on Sunday, police sergeant Matt Sutter told Entertainment Weekly, a worker observed Caleb "clutching his chest", adding: "They noticed he was going into cardiac arrest."

The TikToker was taken to a hospital by emergency services after collapsing at around 7am local time, but was pronounced dead just an hour after finishing the race.

While he had no known medical conditions prior to the event, Caleb had previously spoken about his "susceptibility" to the heat, after he collapsed following a walk in the sun with his dog.

He said in the video: "The Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon is tomorrow and I'm... marginally worried."

"I went outside today around like, two o'clock which is part of the hottest part of the day. It was 97 degrees and there are other places in the country that are obviously hotter, I know people are gonna' say it's not terrible ... I grew up in Texas, I know what heat is like," the TikToker added, noting that the Anaheim heat was "it's own kinda beast."

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the heat played a part in Caleb's death, with the Orange County Sheriff's Department and coroner saying in a statement to EW that they are still investigating.