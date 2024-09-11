Watch Chappell Roan Make MTV VMAs Debut With Fiery Performance

Getty

Roan hit the MTV VMAs stage for the first time Wednesday night to perform her breakout hit, Good Luck, Babe!

After an epic introduction from RuPaul's Drag Race winner, Sasha Colby, Chappell Roan made her 2024 MTV Video Music Awards debut with a medieval-modern rendition of her hit, "Good Luck, Babe!"

Complete with a fiery hellscape and Roan dressed as Joan of Arc, Roan put her powerhouse vocals on display, proving that her meteoric rise to the top of the charts has been nothing short of explosive this year.

Good luck to ME on being able to breathe after @ChappellRoan's #VMA debut performance of "Good Luck, Babe!" 🥹 pic.twitter.com/u59f0OX84U — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 12, 2024 @vmas

Roan, who is nominated for four awards, including Best New Artist and Push Performance of the Year for "Red Wine Supernova," made headlines earlier in the night after she went off on a photographer who appeared to tell her to "shut the f--k up" while posing for photos on the red carpet ahead of the show.

"You shut the f--k up!" she yelled back, pointing at the unidentified photog.

Shortly after the incident, Roan opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the encounter.

"This is quite overwhelming and quite scary," she explained. "I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you. The carpet is horrifying."

"And I yelled back. I yelled back! You don't get to yell at me like that," the 26-year-old added.