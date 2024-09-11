Man Accused of Killing Teen 'Twin Flame' with Sword Charged with Murder: DA

GoFundMe/FOX25

The 20-year-old man allegedly told police, "Hitting her, that's not working, so ok, I have to knife her," after cops found the suspect curled up next to his partner's dead body.

20-year-old Massachusetts man Shane Curry (circle above) has been charged with the brutal first-degree murder of partner Nevaeh Goddard, 17.

Curry was initially arrested when the incident happened on April 5, 2024. At the time, he was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery on a family or household member.

As he continued to be held without bail, the charges were upgraded to murder; he was arraigned last Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court.

About the Victim

Per GLAAD, citing "reports and social media," Goddard was nonbinary and used both they and she pronouns.

According to their grandfather, via WJAR, Goddard had a tough childhood after being born in prison and spending time in the care of the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families. "I spoke to the boyfriend," Goddard's grandfather told the outlet, saying, "[Curry] promised to take care of her."

"We are absolutely heartbroken to hear of the death of another nonbinary teenager, River Nevaeh Goddard, who had been reported missing for years after reportedly surviving childhood abuse and time in foster care," GLAAD's Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. "Too often, young people, and LGBTQ youth in particular, are failed by the adults and systems entrusted to protect them, and do not feel they have anywhere to turn in times of crisis."

"River Nevaeh Goddard was failed in life, and it’s up to all of us to make sure we don't fail them, or any other LGBTQ youth, now," added Ellis.

Details of the Murder

According to prosecutors, Stow Police responded to Curry's residence after receiving a request for a well-being check. The Middlesex County District Attorney said Curry wouldn't let officers into the home for two hours.

Per PEOPLE, citing an indictment, Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese was called to the scene because he had "a good rapport" with the suspect following a previous mental health crisis.

Curry allegedly opened the door for Sallese, saying, "Get the f--k out, you creeps," before the chief could see the suspect and victim curled up next to one another on a mattress on the floor.

When a blanket was pulled off the pair, Goddard's body was allegedly covered in bruises and cuts. Goddard was declared dead at the scene; per an autopsy, they were stabbed in the neck, arms, torso and liver.

After being placed in cuffs, Curry allegedly told police the pair had a "brawl-level argument" and that's why Goddard was "so bruised up." He allegedly said he had "stabbed" the victim with a sword several times; calling Goddard his "twin flame," he also then allegedly said, "The bruises aren't working ... hitting her, that's not working, so ok, I have to knife her, so I do."

The sword was recovered in the bedroom, as was a kitchen knife.

Curry allegedly called his actions "horrifying," and claimed he tried to die by suicide after realizing Goddard "was dead, dead." Per court docs, he has a history of mental illness.