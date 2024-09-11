Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown Says Support of Robyn Has 'Changed' After 'Events' at Garrison's Funeral

Instagram

"Its true we have always been super supportive of Robyn. Yes lately it may seem as that has changed," the 28-year-old wrote on Patreon while speaking about her relationship with her father, Kody Brown, and his wife.

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown is sharing an update on her relationship with stepmother, Robyn Brown.

While Mykelti -- who is the daughter of Kody Brown's ex-wife Christine Brown -- has supported Robyn in the past, she revealed on her Patreon that her dynamic with Robyn has since "changed" following Garrison Brown's funeral earlier this year.

According to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Mykelti, 28, addressed her relationship with her father and Robyn, who is his only remaining wife, after a fan claimed she and her husband, Tony Padron, were "lying" about still being close with them.

"We try very hard to say what we can while respecting our families and relationships. We don't lie," Mykelti replied to the fan in the comments section of her Patreon. "To give you some insights. Its true we have always been super supportive of Robyn. Yes, lately it may seem as that has changed."

"There are things that happened during the recent funeral that are the reason for that," she continued. "We won't be talking about those events."

"So your [sic] not totally wrong," Mykelti concluded. "Anywho, thanks for supporting and watching. Hope this helps a little."

Garrison -- who was the fourth of six children Kody shared with ex-wife Janelle Brown -- passed away in March at the age of 25. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide, according to an autopsy report obtained by Us Weekly.

The family came together for a memorial service put on by the National Guard in addition to a private funeral, per The Ashley. Mykelti did not specify which funeral certain things apparently "happened" with Robyn.

Until now, Mykelti was seemingly one of the only people who still supported Robyn, whom she's defended for years, as shown on the TLC series. Mykelti appeared to remain neutral with her father's marriage to Robyn following his splits from her mom, Christine, and his other wives, Janelle and Meri.

During a Sister Wives watch party livestream on her YouTube channel last Friday, Mykelti shared her thoughts on her father and Robyn deciding to sell their home in Flagstaff, Arizona, apparently without telling her.

"I have mixed feelings," she said, according to The Ashley. "If they're selling the house, I actually think it’s really good for them. That house is massive and I know it wasn't their dream home. It was kind of like, 'This is what is available. Let's go for it.'"

Mykelti claimed she does not know where Kody and Robyn are moving.

"Are you coming to Utah? Are you building on the [Coyote Pass] property? Are you trying to sell it now because you already have something on the property that we don't know about?" she said. "I feel like I’m going to get a huge insight into his life, on the show. Because I don’t know what's going on."

"I think it's good for them, though. My guess is they're probably downsizing a bunch," Mykelti continued, noting that she thinks the majority of Kody and Robyn's five kids are still living under the same roof. "... I don't know, but I wish I did know, however."

Mykelti went on to share that she had recently spoken to Kody. "I chatted a couple days ago with my dad, but we mainly just talked about [my son] Ace," she said.

Meanwhile, Mykelti also weighed in on a rumor that Kody and Robyn are separating.

"I would be so unbelievably surprised if Robyn and Dad were separating," she told her subscribers. "So surprised. Honestly, that would be the very last thing I would think would happen, the separation. That's, like, the very last thing that would ever happen. Maybe [the move is caused by] a financial issue, where they want to get to a place where they financially have more options, maybe? I don't know."