Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Speaks Out Amid 'Heartbreaking' Drama With Daughter Carly's Adoptive Parents

Tyler's emotional post comes after his wife, Catelynn, alleged that their daughter Carly's adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa, "blocked" communication between them and their daughter.

Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra is breaking his silence just days after his wife, Catelynn Lowell, called out their daughter Carly's adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa, for allegedly "blocking" the pair from contacting their daughter.

Tyler took to his Instagram Stories Tuesday to share more on where things stand amid the adoption drama after Catelynn claimed Brandon and Teresa have ignored them for months -- even allegedly refusing to let she and Tyler see their daughter on her 15th birthday.

"I respect everyone's opinions on this sensitive & very personal subject. However, I don't agree with the fact that some say we 'learned to manipulate situations to be a victim & get sympathy,'" Tyler wrote, addressing some fans who attacked the couple for sharing their personal pleas for Brandon and Teresa with the world. "I made a decision as a child that will inevitably affect me as an adult & the children I'm raising for the rest of our lives. I deserve all the criticism and judgements that may come our of that decision. I don't want any 'coddling' nor do I believe I deserve it whatsoever."

He continued, "All I want is the truth to be told & the facts to be known, so that one day when/if Carly decides to seek answers, she will have that information & not just biased, modified/customized information that may come from her parents."

The Teen Mom star went on to say there there are a lot of "unexplained truths" behind closed doors regarding Brandon and Teresa's decision to allow Tyler and Catelynn to have a relationship with Carly, "especially when it comes to MTV," he writes, before claiming that their compensation on the reality TV series was part of the equation.

Tyler also noted that he and Catelynn will continue to use their platform as TV personalities and reality stars to communicate with Carly, in the hopes that when she turns 18 in a few years, they can have a relationship with her, should she so chose.

The pair entered into an open adoption after welcome Carly when they were just 16, with their journey documented on 16 and Pregnant and then on the subsequent Teen Mom spinoffs, and while they were granted some visits over the years, they suddenly stopped, according to the reality stars, without explanation.

Addressing Catelynn's messages to Teresa, Tyler said that those allegedly unanswered texts are "only the last few months worth" and came after once the pair realized that Brandon and Teresa were "refusing" to answer Tyler and Catelynn about why they they're "upset."

"It's hard to fix, mend or apologize if you refuse to communicate your issues with the other person," Tyler continued. "We have been advised multiples (for years) from people to send updates frequently & as often as possible (ranging from adoption specialists, adoptive parents, adoptees & birth parents who all have more experience that us), so that's what we've been doing."

While the decision to share their truth didn't come easy, Tyler said he wanted to clear the air, as many online have perceived Catelynn's recent post to be "bashing" Carly's adoptive parents, but he said it's anything but.

"We have never call them names, or attacked them," Tyler maintained. "We've spend many years researching the effects that adoption has on adoptees & we've come to understand how important & vital it is for the adoptee to have access to the their birthparents & what it does for their self worth & identity as they develop. We've tried sharing this information with Carly's parents to no avail. Which saddening of course, but mostly heartbreaking for Carly's sake in the end of it all."

The proud dad also acknowledged the missteps both he and Catelynn have made while growing into adulthood and navigating the adoption process, but added that this is less about "right & wrong" and "good vs bad" and all about that truth -- believing that Carly "deserves that truth."

"The she deserves the dignity to make decisions based on all the facts. That she deserves to have uninfluenced control over her desire (or lack there of) to be in our lives & have communication with us & her siblings," he added. "So regardless of your opinions, we will continue to share our truth. So that way when Carly decided to be in our lives or not in be in our lives, we'll all have peace, knowing she will have made that decision on her own with all the facts pertaining to her very unique adoption situation."

Tyler's post comes after Catelynn took to social media Monday with her claims that Brandon and Teresa cut the couple off despite several attempts at communication with Carly. While Catelynn called allegedly being blocked by Brandon and Teresa "hurtful," she said she said she believes Carly's adoptive parents made the move because they feel "scared" and "threatened" that Carly might ask questions about why they don't get together more amid after increasing in-person visits in recent years.

Despite the drama, Catelynn maintained that she will "ALWAYS support Carly loving her parents" as they're the ones who raised her, but does not see how keeping the girl's biological parents away from her helps their daughter.

"The fact that they keep us distant and Carly's siblings distant does not help Carly... anyone would know that if they were adoptee informed," Catelynn wrote in her post, before assuring fans that she was not putting Brandon and Teresa "on blast" but rather sharing her own feelings.

Catelynn and Tyler, who are also parents to three younger daughters, Nova, 9, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 2, last saw Carly in 2023, and shared photos from the emotional reunion with their daughter, which marked their first visit in over two years.

"Had an amazing visit with our girl ❤️ she's funny, kind, SMART, goofy and STUNNING 😍," Catelynn captioned the photo. "Adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard!!!!" she continued. "But seeing all of our girls together, getting to know Carly deeper and deeper each time and being with all four of our daughters is truly such a blessing!!!!"