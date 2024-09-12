Bachelorette Jenn Responds to Devin Leaking Tons of Private Texts in Attempt to Clear His Name

ABC / Instagram

Bachelorette Jenn Tran may be between reality shows at the moment, but she can't seem to escape the drama. As for the winner who broke off their engagement over the phone, sometimes you just have to accept that you're going to be the villain in someone else's story.

What was supposed to be a first-of-its-kind double proposal, with Jenn choosing to propose to Devin, turned into a disaster after Devin reportedly began to withdraw from her as soon as the cameras stopped rolling, and ultimately called the whole thing off.

Jenn went after him pretty hard during the live finale of the show that chronicled their love story, with Devin hardly saying a word at all. It wasn't until this past Tuesday that he decided to share his "truth" with a 13-minute video.

But it wasn't enough for Devin to sit there and tell his side of the story. Instead, he edited his video to incorporate many, many screenshots of his text conversations with Jenn -- all presumably without her permission to share intimate conversations.

In one instance, according to Us Weekly, it got a little too intimate, leading Devin to delete his first take at his "truth" video and submit an apology. But then, the apology disappeared. And finally, so did the second, re-edited video with all those text messages.

Jenn Reacts to Text Leaks

Appearing on former Bachelor Nick Viall's The Viall Files on Thursday, Jenn admitted that while she hadn't watched Devin's since-deleted video, she was fully aware of it. In fact, not watching it was very much intentional.

"He's wasted already six months of my life. I'm not gonna give him another second, let alone 13 minutes," she told Nick.

As for the fact he leaked tons and tons of private conversations, Jenn called it "such an invasion of privacy" and said she "truthfully felt so betrayed, so disrespected, and honestly just upset and disappointed."

"When you get engaged to somebody, when you're dating somebody, your first thought is never, 'Oh my gosh, these texts might actually be blasted for the whole world to see,'" she said.

While she had no problem with Devin wanting to come out and tell his side of the story, she does have a problem with him doing it by sharing their private conversations and "invading my privacy" -- especially without even giving her the courtesy of a heads up.

While Devin did "conveniently" blur out some parts of their conversations, Jenn noted that he "forgot to blur out other things that were very, very private. Like, my mom's on the internet, dude. What's up with that? It was disrespectful, and I don't appreciate it at all."

Devin did jump on his Instagram Stories Tuesday night after deleting his first video post, apologizing "for showing sensitive information." He said that he was trying to tell his story, but "I honestly missed this one [text] & f--ked up." He emphasized it was not intentional, but did not specify about which text he was referring.

"At this point, I want to be done. And I want to put this in the past," Jenn said about the leaked texts. She also said this would be the last time she speaks about her breakup with Devin.

Jenn Looking Ahead

Instead, she's eyes forward and eyes on the prize as she takes on Dancing with the Stars. But fans of love can hold on to a glimmer of hope, as she did say that her second runner-up, Jonathan Johnson, would be attending as a "very good friend."

After the emotional finale, Jenn and Jonathan have been teasing fans with shared TikTok videos and by just hanging out together. Jenn's runner-up was the emotionally unavailable Marcus Shoberg, who proved unready to make a commitment.

At the same time, Jenn professed her love for him during the show, while Devin had said as much to her and she did not reciprocate. It looked evident she had stronger feelings for Marcus than Devin at one point, but it was Marcus' inability to "get there" that led (at least in part) to her choosing Devin.

In his video, Devin noted that it was hard watching the show back and seeing that he was placing second in her heart. "I wasn't her first choice," he said in his video, while emphasizing he doesn't blame Jenn for her feelings.

As for Jenn's current relationship status, despite what fans might be hoping for, she is very much single and intends to stay that way for the time being. But there is still some hope. Healing takes time. And so long as Jonathan is there for her as a friend...

"We'll see where that goes," Jenn said. "I mean, yeah, I don't know-- For now, I just enjoy his company. And I think we're on the same page with that."

Jonathan will next have to watch Jenn getting cozy with another men all over again, only this time it will be her professional partner Sasha Farber as they battle for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Jenn also reunites in the ballroom with another ex, former Bachelor Joey Graziadei (partnered with Jenna Johnson), as Dancing with the Stars kicks off a new season on Tuesday, September 17.