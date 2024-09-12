Lottie Moss Hospitalized After Ozempic Overdose: 'So Not Worth It'

Instagram

The supermodel half-sister of Kate Moss opened up about taking Ozempic, claiming she suffered a seizure and was hospitalized after overdosing on the weight loss drug.

Lottie Moss is opening up about her scary experience with Ozempic.

The British model and half-sister of fellow runway star Kate Moss said she started taking the popular diabetes drug-turned-weight loss solution to the stars, after getting it from a friend who bought it under the counter from a doctor.

Lottie said not long after starting on Ozempic, she began feeling ill, experiencing nausea and vomiting -- as many do while taking the drug -- but it wasn't until she dropped over 15 pounds in a matter of weeks that the 26-year-old started noticing more extreme side effects, like losing color in her face and dramatically dropping in weight.

"I was throwing up, it was horrible. I took a lower dosage the first time I took it then I went up higher. I ended up being in bed for two days, felt so sick, my weight had dropped," the model said while opening up about the terrifying ordeal on her Dream On with Lottie Moss podcast.

She continued, "When I was in bed for those two days and it was at the end of it and I just wanted to come off it, because it's not like you can stopping taking it, it's not like a pill that you don't take when you wake up in the morning, it's in your system and it's there."

Things got so bad, in fact, that Lottie had to be rushed to the hospital.

"I felt so sick one day I said to my friend, 'I can't keep any water down, I can't keep any food down, no liquids, nothing. I need to go to hospital, I feel really sick,'" she recalled.

Lottie had a seizure due to her dehydration, she said, and while she was upping the dose like many do over time while taking the drug, due to her relatively low weight when started on Ozempic, Lottie was taking double the dosage for someone her size, causing the model to overdose.

"We went to ER at three in the morning, we go and see one of the nurses and she's like, 'How much of a dose are you taking?' I was like however much and she was like, 'Oh my god, that's so not the amount you should be taking,'" Lottie shared. "She asked how much weight I'd lost in two weeks and I told her….She sent me to the emergency room, and I got wheel-chaired through the hospital."

She continued, "At one point, I went to the bathroom, and I felt really sick, I felt like I was going to pass out, I thought something was happening, I didn't feel good. As soon as I got into the room where I was seen by another nurse, I literally had a seizure from how dehydrated I was, which was honestly one of the scariest things that has ever happened to me in my life."

"My friend Reece had to hold my feet down and it was just so scary, the whole situation, I didn't know what was going on, my face was clenching up, my whole body was tense, my hands, it was so weird, your hands clench up and you can't move them and it feels like you're going to break your hand," Lottie added. "It was honestly horrible."

At the end of the day, Lottie said what she went through was not worth the pounds she dropped, telling her listeners, "This is a warning to everyone. Please, if you're thinking of taking it, do not take it, it's so not worth it."

"It's these small things I wish I'd known before taking it... and it was the worst decision I ever made," she added, before dramatically declaring that she'd "rather die" than "any day" than take Ozempic again.

By speaking about it, the OnlyFans content creator said she's hopeful she can prevent others from having a similar experience.

"I hope by me talking about this and saying my experience with it can be a lesson to some people, it's so not worth it," she told her listeners. "It's for diabetes, it's not for weight loss really."

"I get that in the media everyone and all these celebrities are on it right now and it's so hard to look at that and see these dramatic weight losses, especially for people with eating disorders and problems with eating, it's so hard to see that when maybe you're not someone who drops weight quickly or you're struggling with recovering," Lottie continued.

Lottie also touched on the "heroin chic" skinny trend her sister Kate made famous back in the day, and its alarming comeback, which said said to be stopped in its tracks.

"This heroin chic trend right now coming back, which is something that happened in the 90s, we should not be going back there. This should not be a trend right now... Where did the body positivity go?" she questioned. "I don't understand because we were doing so well, the curvy girls were eating and it was becoming more of a trend to be curvier and sexy and now it's gone back in time to this heroin chic, not eating, being super, super thin."