Late-Night Talk Show Hosts Continue to React to Harris Trump Debate: 'Crazy Old Man'

After Midnight/Late Night with Jimmy Fallon/Seth Meyers

"Just think of how badly he must be fumbling to have her make these faces. Pretty cool for Trump. I think it's the first time in his life he's managed to make a woman smile," Taylor Tomlinson quipped.

The reactions from the late night show hosts of the first Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump presidential debate of 2024 continue to roll in. Now with the hosts of The Tonight Show, Late Night and After Midnight offering their respective opinions.

The Democratic and Republican candidates met for the first time face-to-face on national television, and kicked off their debate with an awkward handshake before a nearly two-hour rally moderated by ABC News' Linsey Davis and David Muir.

After Jon Stewart, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert chimed in on Wednesday, the next lot of late-night hosts reacted to some of the most controversial and downright shocking moments of the debate last night.

After Midnight with Taylor Tomlinson

After Midnight host Taylor Tomlinson pointed out the way some media outlets tackled their headlines following the debate.

"It's difficult to watch debates like these, where one person is spreading alarming lies and all the headlines are like 'Trump and Harris clash on issues,'" she said, dropping her first of many zingers.

"If Kamala had said, 'let's give everyone $100' and then Trump responded, 'I'm gonna fill every American home with locusts,' the headlines would be like 'candidates present different visions for the future,'" she added.

"I do feel bad for all the undecided voters watching this debate, because how embarrassing for you. When it's lunchtime, are you like, 'Hmm, I could eat a sandwich or I could just chew on some broken glass. I'm undecided. Let's hear both sides?'" she continued.

She then mocked Trump's behavior through the debate

"Calm, stable. Nailed it. Transgender, illegal alien prison surgeries. He's just doing some bad conservative Mad Libs. Let's see, 'Kamala Harris wants to verb illegal gay marriage noun Hunter Biden's laptop.'"

Much like the rest of the internet, Tomlinson took note of Harris' facial experiences as she watched Trump answer questions.

"Just think of how badly he must be fumbling to have her make these faces. Pretty cool for Trump. I think it's the first time in his life he's managed to make a woman smile."

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon opened up with the fact that undecided voters were "not undecided anymore" after Trump's performance.

He then made reference to "Operation: I'm Not Weird," adding that it was a bust for Trump, following his "cats and dogs" being eaten comment.

"Everyone thought Harris seemed really prepared, while Trump was like, 'My homework was eaten by a dog, that was eaten by people in Ohio,'" the comedian said during his monologue.

"There were so many wild moments last night, but the craziest was when Trump pushed a baseless conspiracy theory about immigrants in Ohio," he added. "Looks like 'Operation: I'm Not Weird' isn't going well," he said referring to Trump consistently insisting he is not weird.

The late-night host also noted the empty room the nominees were debating in and how it looked awfully familiar.

"They were speaking to a totally silent, empty room. Or, as J. D. Vance calls that: a rally," he quipped.

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers took a 40-minute "Closest F--king Look We've Ever Taken in Our Motherf--king Lives" deep dive into the debate.

While Trump is now declining any future debates against Harris, Meyers referred to the former President's original agreement of doing multiple.

"Because the first one was a disaster, and the second one would be super entertaining," Meyers said, before playing a clip of Harris' victorious speech. "She's got the vibe of a mom who's giving a toast after two glasses of wine at a wedding."

He later touched on the one and only Taylor Swift endorsing Harris, by delivering a one-two punch for the Democratic party and posting her endorsement within minutes after the debate.

"That is the face of a man who just realized he's one step closer to getting Taylor Swift tickets," Meyers said. "He's beaming. He looks like he just found out there's a sale on gutters at Menards and 10 percent off leaf blowers."

Meyers even revealed he got bumped for the debate, which just showed how important this debate was.

"I don't have to tell you the stakes of this debate could not have been any higher," Meyers said. "I got bumped from 12:30 to 10. If you see me on your TV before you're in your pajamas, it’s an emergency."

And of course, it couldn't be a reaction without Meyers touching on Trump's allegation that people in Ohio were eating cats and dogs and how Trump's source was "people on the television."