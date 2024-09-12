Vicki Gunvalson Responds to Tamra Judge's Crying Video, Details What Sparked Fallout

Getty

The RHOC star called her former best friend a "good actress," a "mean girl" and an "attention seeker," and also claimed Tamra was the "only" cast member who didn't reach out to her after her near-fatal health scare last month.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is speaking out about her nasty feud with her former best friend Tamra Judge -- and she isn't holding back.

On the latest episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, the reality star detailed what led to the fallout of her longtime friendship with Tamra, where they stand now, and if she'd ever consider trying to mend their friendship in the future.

Vicki also reacted to Tamra's recent emotional social media posts, in which she shared videos to her Instagram Stories last week of herself crying over comments Vicki made about her estranged relationship with her daughter Sidney.

"I've tried so hard not to listen to what Vicki had said about me, and I just keep getting bombarded with it," Tamra said, getting emotional, per PEOPLE. "I'm in just disbelief, in such disbelief, this woman would go so low. Do you know what it's like to lose a child? Do you know what it's like? It's the most painful thing in the world [and] to insinuate it was because I was on [RHOC]. No, that's not what it is."

"You win, Vicki. I don't know what you want from me, but you got it. You win, OK? You kick me when I'm down. You hurt me all the time," she continued through tears. "I can't do it anymore."

"You can have my spot on the show. You can have whatever you want," she added. "Just please leave my family alone! Please!"

While on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Vicki called "bulls--t" on Tamra's emotional reaction, claiming she just "wants attention" and is a "good actress."

"Were there tears? There were no tears. She's a good actress," she said.

"What is the point of her doing that? Why doesn't she call me if that's how she really felt? She wants attention," she shared. "That's what she wants. She wants attention. If she really, really cared about me and our friendship, she'd call me off camera and say, 'Let's sit down, let's meet, let's call each other. Let's FaceTime each other. We don't need to show anything to the public.' So, I think it's all bulls--t. I think she was just looking for drama."

She added that Tamra and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave are "weird together," calling her former costar "another mean girl." (Tamra and Teddi cohost the podcast Two Ts in a Pod.)

"I don't have people like that in my life. My people in my life would do anything for me and I will do anything for them," Vicki continued, noting that she sees her friendship with Tamra as a "work friendship" now.

"I don't look at her as somebody I'd call as a friend, because friends don't treat friends that way, whether it's treating me this way or treating [Shannon Beador] this way, you don't treat people like that," she said. "And Shannon was suffering enough. We didn't need to make her suffer anymore, but Tamra wanted to make her accountable, like who is Tamra to make Shannon accountable for a DUI? You know? She was already embarrassed, humiliated, and, you know, she's a mother of three, teaching her children don't drink and drive, and now all of a sudden Tamra's coming in with, you know, the bullhorn. She's going to make her accountable. Like, it's not her place."

When asked if she feels "bad" about calling out Tamra's strained relationship with her daughter, Vicki said, "No. She keeps talking about it all the time. Every season, 'My daughter doesn't talk to me.' Like, if you don't want anyone to know, then stop talking about it."

Read on for all of the takeaways from Vicki's appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast.

Vicki Recalls What Started the Feud

While Tamra has previously shared her side of what led to her fallout with Vicki and Shannon Beador -- aka the Tres Amigas -- host Dax asked Vicki to recall her recollection of events, saying that he felt Tamra was unclear about the "exact moment of when thing went sour."

According to Vicki, the trio's friendship fell apart following Shannon's DUI arrest in September 2023 due to how Tamra allegedly treated Shannon in the wake of her arrest. (Tamra, for her part, has shut down claims that she was a "bad" friend to Shannon after her DUI.)

"We were doing a show, Tres Amigos, ... and we were doing a great show. It's like a song and dance," Vicki recalled. "And obviously, we know Shannon got a DUI, and Tamra was so brutally mean to Shannon. And Shannon did have a cocktail after the show. She wasn't driving. We had drivers, and you know, she started judging Shannon. And I'm Shannon's friend as well. And I just said, 'Can you just, like, lay back a little bit on her?' Just like, 'You're so hard on her.'"

"[We] filmed with her a couple of times, you know, calling Shannon, just terrible words and terrible things," she continued. "And it wasn't Tamra's business to make Shannon accountable, but Shannon has been in therapy. She's been in counseling. She went to, you know, everything she had to do for her police record to be allowing her to drive with a breathalyzer."

Vicki said that Tamra just "got so ugly and mean," noting that while her former friend's alleged behavior wasn't directed at her, she took issue with Tamra's "character."

"I just realized, like, I don't want to be around that in my life," she said, adding that Tamra's apparent treatment toward Shannon brought up past issues she had with Tamra. "This was before my illness, but, you know, she's attacked me some years. She's attacked, you know, Gretchen, she's attacked Gina. ... It's like every single year she's after somebody. It's like, 'Stop. We can film a great reality show without hurting people.' And I just really prayed about it and I just stepped back. She's not my person I want to call a friend. If I got a problem, I'm not going to call Tamra. And that's sad to me. I've known her, we filmed for 15 years together. She got back on and she thought she had to prove a point that she's this mean girl. And I don't want to be around it."

Vicki said she reached a "pivoting moment" while out to dinner with Tamra, claiming that her costar was slamming Shannon.

"She was calling Shannon, a c---t and all this," she claimed. "And I thought, 'Oh. Why are you making this your business? This is not your business. This is Shannon's problem. And, you know, I felt bad for Shannon. Anybody that has empathy, which I'm an empath ... so I am completely empathetic of the person that's hurting. I don't go after people that are hurting. I want to hug them and say, you know, 'It's gonna be okay.' But she's the opposite. And you can't be those two people friends because it doesn't work. She's a mean girl."

Vicki added although she lives close to Tamra they don't spend time together "off-camera," saying she doesn't "know the real-life Tamra" very well.

"We filmed a lot," she said. "And we were good, [made] good TV together, Tres Amigas and all that fun stuff. But I don't need friends like that."

Vicki On the Future of Their Friendship

Vicki reflected on her friendship with Tamra, admitting that she doesn't really miss it.

"When we were doing the Tres Amigas show, we had a lot of fun and we loved each other and hugged each other," she recalled. "But when I think about every season, she was going after somebody. If it wasn't me, it was somebody else. And I don't miss that. I got a clean life. I have good people in my life. I want peace and harmony and love and kindness. Tamra's unpredictable. So I don't miss that. I wish her well, but I can't be around it anymore. And so that was my decision to just say, you know what? I'm out."

As for whether she believes the two can mend fences in the future, Vicki said, "Tamra's not going to change. You know, she's not. People don't change."

"I just don't need that in my life -- especially after this health scare," she continued. "It makes me realize my circle's super small. If she really cared about me, she'd call me and say, 'You know what? I've been out of line with Shannon and you.' And she quit the Tres Amigas show. We had a LLC. We had a bank account. We had a business manager. She quit out of the blue and didn't even call Shannon and I. So like, 'What's your character?' We had shows lined up. And it was because [of] Shannon's DUI. Come on, that had nothing to do with the show."

"So I don't know," Vicki added. "I just don't ... at this time in my life. I don't want her in my life. She's just mean."

Vicki Says Tamra Was Only RHOC Cast Member Who Didn't Reach Out After Health Scare

As previously mentioned, Vicki recently had a traumatic, near-fatal health scare. Last month, Vicki revealed that she was given a "10 to 20 percent" chance of survival after being diagnosed with sepsis and pneumonia.

During her interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Vicki opened up about the love and support she received from friends, family, and costars, and claimed that Tamra was the "only" RHOC cast member to not reach out to her following her health crisis.

"All my cast members reached out except one. And we know who the one was," she said. "Bravo sent me a huge bouquet arrangement. Evolution, our production company, said, 'Please get better. We love you. You're a Bravo family.' That brought tears to my eyes. My kids were so great. They don't live near me, but they sent me the first beautiful floral arrangement, and a lovely note, just saying, 'We love you, Mom.'"

"It was really heartfelt," she added, getting choked up. "But no, I didn't hear from Tamra and I didn't expect to. We're not on good terms."

Vicki Reacts to Tamra's Facial Surgery Videos

Vicki shared her thoughts on Tamra's recent cosmetic surgeries. Her costar underwent a brow lift and a CO2 laser and blue chemical peel, and has been keeping fans updated by sharing videos of her healing process on social media.

When asked if she feels that Tamra is being "courageous" by documenting her journey with fans -- as many of the videos are quite shocking -- Vicki again accused Tamra of seeking attention.

"I think she wants attention. That's why she's doing this. She's an attention seeker," Vicki said. "And she's trying to divert from how bad she's looked on the show this season. And the blue peel is a real[ly] popular peel around here. I mean, she can never go back out in the sun again. Her doctor is a doctor that [is] part of the group that I know. [They're] a really good doctor, but it's very invasive as you've seen, but she wants attention."

She also suggested that Tamra is being paid to show her results online.