Influencer Suellen Carey Divorces Herself After One Year Of Marriage

"I realized that my sologamous marriage was a process of healing and self-discovery," she said after 10 sessions of couples therapy with herself.

Influencer Suellen Carey has called it quits in her marriage ... to herself.

After making headlines last year when she married herself, in a practice known as sologamy, she apparently came to the realization that her marriage was not working.

"I realized that self-analysis and reflection is essential," Suellen told The Mirror.

"It's crucial to know when to end a cycle. Even commitment to oneself can have its challenges, such as dealing with the expectation of being perfect for yourself all the time," she added.

Originally from Brazil, the 36-year-old influencer -- who lives in London -- even went to couples therapy alone to do everything she could to try and make her one-sided marriage last.

Ultimately, she admitted she felt lonely at times and is now willing to give monogamy a go.

"I realized I was putting a lot of pressure on myself and that sometimes left me exhausted," she explained, adding that she has no regrets about her decision to marry herself. "I understood that even in a marriage with ourselves, it's important to accept our imperfections."

Despite her 10 sessions with a therapist to try and push through the issues she found within her marriage, her only option was divorce.