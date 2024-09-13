James McAvoy Recalls Awkward Meeting With Celebrity Crush Jennifer Aniston

Getty

"I did meet her and it wasn't great," he said of the encounter, which happened at the height of Aniston's Friends fame.

James McAvoy met his celebrity crush, Jennifer Aniston early on in his career and it didn't go well.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen this week, the Speak No Evil star recalled meeting Aniston -- who was starring in Friends at the time -- at a Los Angeles party.

The reveal came as Andy Cohen asked McAvoy who his celebrity crush was growing up, with the 45-year-old actor quick with his response.

"I did meet her and it wasn’t great," he said, quickly adding that it wasn't "because she’s not great."

"I was at a party when I was really young. I was like 22 in LA. And I met Lucy Liu and Lucy Liu was really, really nice to me."

"She was like, 'Come meet my friends.' There was a big circle of her friends and one of them happened to be Jennifer Aniston, and I got parked right beside Jennifer Aniston," McAvoy remembered.

He continued, "And just as [Liu] was like, 'Hey guys, meet my new friend James' ... instead of saying that, she got pulled aside by a guy she went to high school with and she went away. I was just left standing with all these people going, 'Hey, what’s up, I'm new in town.'"

"So you're Jennifer Aniston and you're in Friends," he sai,d feeling awkward before he turned away from the camera to hide his embarrassment in the moment.

"It was rough. But she was lovely," he added.