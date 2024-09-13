Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Sudden Death of Her Mother Janelle Kidman

Instagram/Getty

Nicole Kidman is thanking fans for the love her and her family have received following the sudden death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman.

In a joint post with her sister Antonia, they released a statement alongside three throwback images of their mother and family.

"My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week,” the Oscar winner wrote on September, 12.

"Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express," she concluded. "Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other."

Fans continued to leave their support for the family in the comments.

Australian television host Lisa Wilkinson recalled a memory of a time she shared with Janelle and her husband Anthony.

"So very sorry for your loss Nicole and Antonia," Wilkinson began.

"I'll never forget the wintry night my hubby - without any prior warning, and with me in my PJ's - arrived home from a big charity night with your lovely mum and dad for a cup of tea and a chat by the fire. They were both so full of gentle grace, intelligence and humility… and so incredibly proud of both of you. Wishing both you and your families all the space, privacy and time you need to cherish all the sweet memories xx," she wrote.

While Robyn Lively shared her condolences to the star: "Oh Nicole I am so deeply saddened by this. My heart and prayers are with you and your family. I can’t even imagine… 💔"

The Perfect Couple star was at Venice Film Festival when she found out the tragic news, causing her to leave the festival immediately on September, 7.

Halina Reijn -- director of Kidman's new movie Babygirl -- accepted the festival's best actress award on Kidman's behalf and read a prepared statement from the star.

Kidman said she found out about the death of her "beautiful, brave" mom shortly after arriving in Venice that day, according to the statement read by Reijn.

"I'm in shock and I have to go to my family," the statement said. "But this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. My heart is broken."

Kidman has remained quiet about her mother's health in recent years, but revealed to NPR's Fresh Air podcast in 2022 that she was staying in Australia to take care of her mom.

"We're down here primarily to take care of my mother and to have her surrounded by her grandchildren," she told the podcast at the time.

"So luckily, last -- yesterday, even though omicron is raging through this country, we were able to take her into the gallery after hours and show her the Matisse exhibit, which coming from a mother who's raised me in the arts was very, very -- it was soothing balm," she said.