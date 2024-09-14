Beverly Hills, 90210 Stars Honor Shannen Doherty at 90s Con Two Months After Her Death

Everett

The cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 is honoring one of their beloved costars, Shannen Doherty, who died at the age of 53 in July after a years-long battle with cancer.

During the Beverly Hills, 90210 panel at 90s Con in Florida on Saturday, per PEOPLE, cast members Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, and Ian Ziering reunited onstage and paid tribute to their late costar two months after her death.

Green praised Doherty for her bravery during her nearly decade-long battle with cancer.

"She's to me an amazing example for everyone of [how] she put her own challenges and her own health things aside and really wanted to share with everyone the experience of all of it, and it was incredibly brave," said the actor, 51. "Going through something as difficult as that and being open to being completely transparent and sharing with everyone is brave."

Meanwhile, Carteris shared that her late costar has inspired others also going through challenging battles with cancer, including one of her friends.

"I have a friend right now who is really sick with cancer, and she said that Shannen really inspired her," she said. "I think that her legacy is truly making a difference for those who are struggling to know that there's hope."

Doherty passed away on July 14. Her rep, Leslie Sloane, announced the news of the actress' death at the time.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Sloane said, per TMZ. "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. While she was believed to be in remission in 2017, in 2019 she learned her cancer had metastasized as Stage 4 in her brain and bones.

In late June, Doherty shared on her podcast Let's Be Clear that she started a new round of chemotherapy. Despite being told that her Stage 4 cancer was incurable, she shared that she felt "hopeful" and was maintaining a positive outlook.