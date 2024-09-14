Demi Moore Gives Health Update on Ex-Husband Bruce Willis

Getty

"When I'm in L.A., I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share," Moore said of Willis, who has frontotemporal dementia.

During Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress shared how her ex-husband is doing while she and host Drew Barrymore discussed costarring in the 2003 film, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, which Willis made an appearance in.

"When we did Charlie's Angels, Bruce came and played on it, and he opens up the film, and we got to work with him," Barrymore, 49, recalled, to which Moore, 61, replied, "I totally forgot about that."

"I mean, I used to know him when he was a bartender at ...," Barrymore continued, to which both the daytime talk show host and Moore enthusiastically named the New York City bar at the same time. "Cafe Central!"

"I've known him my whole life, too," she added, to which Moore replied, "That is so crazy."

Barrymore then asked about the legendary actor's well-being.

"How is he right now?" she asked Moore, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, and shares daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with the Diehard star.

"I think he's doing, you know, given the givens, he is in a stable place," she explained.

"You know it's what I say to my kids is you meet them where they're at," Moore continued. "You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment."

"And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness," she said. "When I'm in L.A., I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share."

Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD, and as a byproduct, struggled with aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or to understand speech.

The family first announced that he was retiring from acting in March of 2022 due to a rare form of aphasia. The following February, they revealed his FTD diagnosis.