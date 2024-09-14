Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Blasts 'Evil' Nicole Young For Claiming She Had Affair with a Married Man

Netflix

Hernan called Young a "pathological liar and just an all-around disgusting human being" after her costar spread a rumor that she "likely had relations with a married man."

In a recent interview with E! News, Hernan slammed her costar, calling Young an "evil human," a "pathological liar" and an "all-around disgusting human being," before responding to the bombshell allegations.

As fans can recall in Season 8 of the Netflix series, which premiered earlier this month, Young brought up the infidelity claims against Hernan.

"I did hear from a reliable source that Emma has likely had relations with a married man," she said in a confessional.

"And if Chelsea is going through what I think she's going through, it's pretty messed up that Emma would act so righteous about it," she continued, referencing to Chelsea Lazkani learning her husband allegedly cheated on her with another woman.

"Don't throw stones in a glass house kind of a thing. You know?" said Young. "There's certain people you shouldn't be involved with, particularly if certain people have certain jewelry on certain parts of their fingers. If you're not part of that union, probably shouldn't be involved."

Half of the cast -- including Hernan -- didn't learn about the allegations until they watched screeners of the new episodes. The season also ended without anyone ever bringing the rumor to Hernan's attention, meaning she had no opportunity to either confirm or deny the gossip. (To see a breakdown of how the drama played out -- and the rumor spread -- here.)

While speaking to E! News, Hernan said she was "completely blindsided" by the allegations, which she vehemently denied.

"Oh, this evil human. I was completely blindsided by all of this. I had no idea that this was going on the entire season. I did not find this out till right before, when we got the screeners. It's disgusting."

She went on to call Young "a pathological liar and just an all-around disgusting human being," before claiming that there is no truth to the rumor.

"There's zero truth to this," Hernan told E! News. "I wasn't given a voice to even defend this and show the receipts, show all the proof."

She added that she has "no desire to speak to that evil human," saying Young's actions were "disgusting."

"You're an awful human being, and you owe me a sincere apology," Hernan said. "Let me just tell you that this isn't over. This is so damaging. What she had has done to me. It's disgusting. It is slander. It is defamation."

Meanwhile, before Season 8 hit Netflix on September 6, Young, Lazkani, and Chrishell Stause all took to social media to address Young's claims, which fans didn't know the specifics of at the time as the show hadn't yet been released.

Stause, in particular, went off on Young and production for not giving Hernan the opportunity to address the allegations during the show, sharing in a number of angry social media posts.

The reality star accused Young of "spew[ing] a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging" on the show, and also said that she "will NEVER work on a show with her on it again."

Stause also tagged Done and Done Productions, writing, "you are disgusting for blindsiding her with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH."

Lazkani also took to her own Stories to chime in on the subject, calling Young "the most diabolical piece of [trash] I've ever met," before adding, "you wanna start a rumor about Emma because all the rumors about you are true. Okay let's see how this works out for you." Like Stause, she also called out production.

Young reportedly defended herself on her Instagram Stories, according to E! News and Daily Mail.

"As a married woman, I strongly and confidently stand for the sanctity of all marriages," she wrote. "Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you ladies need to ask your bestie some tough questions."

"Did she let you know she was directly confronted on camera at the Season 7 finale by the wife's best friend? Even still, I stated this info as a rumor," she continued. "And given both of you have been the victim of extramarital affairs, I would think you too would stand for the sanctity of all marriages."