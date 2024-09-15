7 Celebrities Who Believe They Have Psychic Abilities

Getty

It's the future they can see! Some celebrities don't just play psychics on television -- they actually have psychic abilities in real life too. These stars have tapped into their intuition and believe that they have the ability to communicate with another realm. While some of these famous clairvoyants use their powers to get a feeling about what’s to come in the future, others can speak with those that have passed on. No matter how they use their psychic abilities, it definitely makes for some unique experiences!

Here's what these stars had to say about their psychic abilities…

Raven-Symoné played a psychic on TV but also believes she has some psychic power herself. She explained that she "truly believe[s]" in psychics and feels that she can see visions of things that will happen to her future self but "in another dimension."

"I truly believe…I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly. I can walk into a room, and read the room," she shared on her podcast. "It's reading energy and energy in the psychic plane, because it's not on a physical, material plane."

She added, "I do have moments…I really will just stare, and I will see a scene that is happening, that has happened to me or going to happen in another dimension, and I feel it in my body, and I'm like, 'Yo, this is weird.'"

Megan Fox has long been open about her psychic abilities, explaining that she comes from a line of women in her family who all had psychic talents. While she doesn’t consider herself a "professional psychic" or someone who can do readings on the spot, she does believe she has a very strong intuition.

"So there's a history in my family. I had a great grandmother who was blind but could see spirits. And so I have stuff in my family of either it's legitimate or people think that we are psychic. I think everyone has some sort of psychic ability. It's just about the brain being open and you're using your brain more than other people," she said on Conan.

Kendall Jenner says she believes she’s had very strong intuition since she was just a kid and has been told she has psychic abilities. Kendall even recently claimed that she always had a strong feeling that her sister Kourtney Kardashian was going to end up with Travis Barker so she constantly encouraged them to date -- which clearly worked out!

"I swear, I've had a keen sense of perception since I was a kid. I've just always had really good intuition. I've actually even been told by like seven psychics that I'm psychic! There's a way you learn how to navigate this crazy world, and I really base it on my gut feelings," Kendall once wrote on her app.

Snooki has a strong connection to the supernatural and feels that she has some psychic abilities. While discussing her abilities in 2015, Snooki mentioned that she believed that the government was "hiding diseases" which was definitely an interesting prediction considering the COVID outbreak years later!

"I believe in reincarnation, I believe in all that stuff. So yeah, I’m like a psychic," she told ET Online.

Khloé Kardashian says she’s always felt that she’s had a connection to the psychic world. On an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé said that she even felt that she had once been woken up in the middle of the night by a spirit. She decided to meet with medium Tyler Henry, who ended up telling her that he felt she had "keen intuition."

"I don't think I could, like, read [a] palm but I have a very good intuition and I feel energies and spirits really well. I’m not saying, 'Oh my God there's a ghost in the corner,' but I know when I feel something and I pay that respect," Khloé said.

Kate Hudson believes that both she and her mother Goldie Hawn have psychic abilities. She explained that they "can see dead people" and she once saw a "ghost of a woman with no face," which she found a little "creepy."

"It's not really seeing, it is feeling a spirit. A fifth energy. I believe in energy. I believe our brains can manifest into visual things," she said during an appearance on Alan Carr's Chatty Man Show.

Kelly Osbourne has been told on several occasions by psychics that they believe she has psychic abilities. During an appearance on Celebrity Ghost Stories, psychic medium Kim Russo said that she felt that Kelly had a similar energy to her students and could tap into her abilities with a little guidance.