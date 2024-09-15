76th Annual Emmy Awards: Every Viral Moment of the Night (Updating Live)

TV's biggest night is here ... for the second time in 2024!

The 76th Annual Emmy Awards are going down just eight months after the last ceremony, which was pushed to January following delays from the Hollywood Strike.

Going into this year's telecast, both The Bear and Shōgun are expected to dominate the competition -- meaning it's probably going to be a very good night for FX.

Hosted by Eugene Levy and son Dan Levy, this year's event is sure to include a few shocks, surprises and unscripted moments. Check out all the highlights below -- we'll keep updating this post throughout the night!

Future Hosts In the Building?

After an opening monologue from the hosts, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin hit the stage to present Supporting Actor In a Comedy to The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach ... and it didn't take long for everyone watching to start saying the exact same thing online.

The trio's chemistry really shone through as they both celebrated and poked fun at each other with perfectly-timed jokes -- including one where Martin compared Short to a "former tennis women's champion."

On X, the consensus was clear: Have them host an award show together, stat!

The Bear Wins Big from the Start

The Bear won three of the first four awards of the night, taking home Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Actor in a Comedy Series right off the bat.

Stars Ebon Moss-Bacharach, Jeremy Allen White and Liza Colon-Zayas started the show's early streak, after already sweeping at the Creative Arts Emmys last month. All three thanked their costars and family, with Colon-Zayas saying she ignored a suggestion from husband David Zayas -- who also played her husband on the show -- to write a speech beforehand.

Becoming the first Latina actress to win in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category ever, she told all the Latinas watching, "Keep believing and vote, vote for your rights."

Candice Bergen, Cat Lady

Taking the stage to give out the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Candace Bergen took a moment to reflect on Murphy Brown's legacy.

After sharing how much of an honor it was to play the titular role, she recalled how her character was attacked by Vice President Dan Quayle for deciding to have a child and raise it on her own after becoming pregnant. "Today a Republican candidate for Vice President would never attack a woman for having kids. So as I would say, my work here is done," she quipped, before adding, "Meow!"

That, of course, was a reference to JD Vance's "childless cat lady" comments.

Mr. Naomi Watts Wins

Billy Crudup won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for his work in The Morning Show -- and immediately took the opportunity to call out his wife, Naomi Watts.

"I'm happy to be here with my piece of eye candy there, my wife, who also happens to be an immigrant," he said of his Australian other half, "and also gave a searing performance this year for which she's nominated, and she starts businesses too, so nice to be by her side," he began his speech, before going on to thank the show's cast and crew.

It's the Naomi moment, however, that had viewers swooning.

Jean Smart, Confused as the Rest of Us

While accepting her trophy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Hacks star Jean Smart took a moment to poke fun at the streaming wars.

"This is humbling, it really is. I appreciate this because I don't get enough attention. I'm serious," she began her speech, before thanking Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey and "and everybody at HBO," before catching herself.  "... Max," she added, "I'm sorry. Just what we needed, another network!"

What was initially HBO Max, a streamer for HBO, was later re-named as just Max, prompting some confusion ... even among those with shows on it, apparently!

The Downside of Villainy

For the Supporting Actress - Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, we were treated to three of the screen's most iconic villains, starting with the woman who scared the cockadoodie out of an entire generation -- on her way to an Oscar -- Kathy Bates.

The forthcoming Matlock star was joined by Breaking Bad legend Giancarlo Esposito and The Boys' Antony Starr, all who know a thing or three about villains so deliciously evil we kind of love them all the same.

But it's not always easy breaking bad on the screen. "You know how hard it was to get a date after Misery?" Bates asked. Esposito lamented that he couldn't even enjoy a quiet dinner without "drug dealers ... trying to ask for advice on how to build their empires."

As for Starr, he couldn't quite figure out how he was getting so much criticism from teenagers, who are "not even old enough" to be watching his show. "It's sloppy, sloppy parenting."

Joining their ranks was Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning, who certainly brought her own chilling realization to the screen with a performance that won't be soon forgotten.

