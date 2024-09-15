Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning Wins First Emmy For Supporting Actress in Limited Series

Getty

"Thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I will never, ever forget her or you or all this. It really means a lot. Thank you, Reindeer," Gunning said, thanking her costar, Richard Gadd.

Jessica Gunning is an Emmy winner!

During the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday night, the actress won her first Emmy Award, taking home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Martha Scott in the Netflix series, Baby Reindeer.

Gunning, 38, took to the stage to accept her award, delivering a heartfelt speech.

#BabyReindeer star Jessica Gunning wins supporting actress in a limited or anthology series at the 2024 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/3igGcQJjLw — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 16, 2024 @THR

"I honestly feel that I'm going to walk up any minute now. This whole thing has been a dream," she began. "Thank you very, very much indeed."

"I'm so incredibly proud to be part of Baby Reindeer, so I just would love to say a huge thank you to everybody who let me really," she continued, thanking Netflix, the production company, and the cast and crew, along with her team, friends, and family.

Gunning then became emotional as she thanked her costar, Richard Gadd.

"I've tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me, and I fail every time, so I'm gonna sing," she joked, before telling Gadd. "I'll keep it simple and just say thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I will never, ever forget her or you or all this. It really means a lot. Thank you, Reindeer. And thank you for this. I'm thrilled."

Gunning beat out the other nominees in her category, including Dakota Fanning (Ripley), Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge), Aja Naomi King, (Lessons In Chemistry), Diane Lane (FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans), Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country) and her Baby Reindeer costar Nava Mau.

In addition to this being Gunning's first Emmy win, it also marked her first nomination.