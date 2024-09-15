2024 Emmy Winners: The Complete List (Updating Live)

And the winners are ...
The 76th Annual Emmy Awards are here for the second time in 2024 -- but we are definitely not mad about it with this line up of nominees!
Hollywood's finest gathered at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night to celebrate the very best in TV programming.
And if we're going by The Creative Arts Emmys Shōgun is expected to dominate, with FX’s critically acclaimed drama already taking home 14 statuettes before the Primetime Emmys ceremony even began. Over in the comedy category, there could also be another clean sweep for The Bear.
However, all eyes will also be on Netflix's Baby Reindeer, the dark comedy -- based on a true story -- that took the world by storm in April.
We'll update the list below as more winners are announced.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Show Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders In the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons In Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do In the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders In the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders In the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hria, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, SNL
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In the Building
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nestor Carbonell, Shōgun - WINNER
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith - WINNER
Claire Foy, The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear - WINNER
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In the Building
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear - WINNER
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In the Building
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristin Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Eric Andre, The Eric Andre Show - WINNER
Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Mena Suvari, RZR
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Outstanding Television Movie
Mr. Monk's Last Case
Quiz Lady - WINNER
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank
Alan Cumming, The Traitors - WINNER
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Outstanding Animated Program
Blue Eye Samurai - WINNER
Bob's Burders
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men '97
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Down Under
Love on the Spectrum US
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Vanderpump Rules
Welcome to Wrexham - WINNER
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy! - WINNER
Password
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Jane Lynch, Weakest Link
Keke Palmer, Password
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune - WINNER