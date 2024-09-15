2024 Emmy Winners: The Complete List (Updating Live)

Getty

And the winners are ...

The 76th Annual Emmy Awards are here for the second time in 2024 -- but we are definitely not mad about it with this line up of nominees!

Hollywood's finest gathered at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night to celebrate the very best in TV programming.

And if we're going by The Creative Arts Emmys Shōgun is expected to dominate, with FX’s critically acclaimed drama already taking home 14 statuettes before the Primetime Emmys ceremony even began. Over in the comedy category, there could also be another clean sweep for The Bear.

However, all eyes will also be on Netflix's Baby Reindeer, the dark comedy -- based on a true story -- that took the world by storm in April.

We'll update the list below as more winners are announced.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Show Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders In the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons In Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do In the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders In the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hria, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, SNL

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nestor Carbonell, Shōgun - WINNER

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith - WINNER

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear - WINNER

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In the Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear - WINNER

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In the Building

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristin Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Eric Andre, The Eric Andre Show - WINNER

Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Mena Suvari, RZR

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk's Last Case

Quiz Lady - WINNER

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank

Alan Cumming, The Traitors - WINNER

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai - WINNER

Bob's Burders

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men '97

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Down Under

Love on the Spectrum US

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Vanderpump Rules

Welcome to Wrexham - WINNER

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy! - WINNER

Password

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune