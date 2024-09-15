John Oliver Played Off While Paying Tribute to Dead Family Dog During Emmys Acceptance Speech

Getty

"I feel like Sarah MacLachlan right now," Oliver exclaimed as the orchestra attempted to play him off stage during his sweet tribute.

John Oliver was not letting the orchestra stop him from thanking his family's dearly departed dog while accepting his Emmy at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

While Oliver was accepting his award for outstanding scripted variety series for his HBO show, Last Week Tonight -- beating Saturday Night Live ahead of its 50th season -- the music playing to wrap him up while he was paying tribute to his pooch.

"In particular, I want to thank the silly odd dog," Oliver began.

"We have the most fantastic dog, and she was at our wedding and she got us through the pandemic. She was with us for two pregnancies..." he said, before the orchestra began to play, to which Oliver had the perfect response.

"Perfect choice of music," he said before continuing his tribute. "We had to say goodbye to her. I feel like Sarah MacLachlan right now. She was an amazing dog."

As the music continued to play louder to push Oliver off the stage he playfully yelled: "F--k you! There you go."

However, he still didn't stop.

"This isn't just for her. This is for all dogs," he continued as the audience began to clap. "All dogs, you are all very good girls. You are very good boys. You deserve a treat. Play me off now! Thanks so much. "

Oliver was asked backstage about his speech and how he felt about being pushed off stage by the music.

"I am very very grateful they gave me the parachute to avoid my feelings," he told the press room.