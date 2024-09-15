9 Stars Who Got Other Women Pregnant While They Were Married

Getty

Dave Grohl, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Jimmie Allen, and more stars have admitted to having a baby with another woman outside of their marriage.

Cheating in a relationship is never acceptable and when a celebrity gets involved in a love affair, it undoubtedly makes headlines…especially when their mistress ends up pregnant. While many of these famous men seemingly believe they can keep their extramarital romances a secret, fans are usually always bound to find out. These married stars then have the choice to publicly own up to their mistake -- or completely deny the whole thing. Thankfully, most of these celebs chose to support their baby on the way.

Find out which married men got other women pregnant…

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl recently revealed that he became the father to a baby girl born “outside” of his marriage to his longtime wife Jordyn Blum. Dave, who has been married to Jordyn for over two decades and with whom he shares three children, explained the situation in a post on Instagram.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” Dave wrote. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Dave has not shared any further information about the baby or her mother.

In early 2024, country star Jimmie Allen revealed that he had welcomed three children with two different women. He explained that he and his wife Alexis were on a break when he became romantically involved with his longtime friend Danielle. During that time, Danielle became pregnant with twins -- and shortly after, Jimmie reconciled with Alexis, who also became pregnant.

“[The twins have a] different mother -- my friend Danielle. I’ve known Danielle for years. Way before I became ‘Jimmie Allen.’ And at the time that she got pregnant with the twins, I wasn’t with Lexi, and [Danielle] wasn’t with her husband,” Jimmie shared on his YouTube channel.

While Jimmie is an involved father in the lives of all of his children, he has now officially separated from Alexis.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was still married to his wife, Maria Shriver, when he began an affair with his family’s housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena. In 1997, she became pregnant and that October, she gave birth to Arnold’s son Joseph -- just days after Maria gave birth to the couple’s son Christopher.

At the time, Arnold was unaware that the little boy was his son, instead believing that Joseph’s father was Mildred’s then-husband. He says it wasn’t until Joseph “started looking like” him that he “kind of got it” and “put things together.” From that point on, he started to financially care for Joseph and Mildred. He didn’t tell Maria for years but by that time, she already had her suspicions about the little boy. News of the affair was not publicly revealed until Arnold was no longer governor of California. The couple later divorced.

“It was wrong what I did,” he said in the docuseries Arnold. “But I don’t want to make Joseph feel that he is not welcomed in this world -- because he is very much welcomed in this world. I love him and he has turned out to be an extraordinary young man.”

Chuck Norris and his first wife, Dianne Holchek, had been married for just a few years when he had an affair with a woman named Johanna in the early 1960s. Amid the affair, Johanna, who didn’t know Chuck was married, became pregnant with a baby girl. She never told Chuck about the pregnancy and it wasn’t until 1991 that he discovered Johanna had given birth to a daughter named Dina when she wrote him a letter.

“Johanna confirmed to Dina that I was her biological father but that I was married and had children and she shouldn't disrupt my life,” Chuck wrote in Against All Odds: My Story, later adding, “I didn’t need DNA or blood tests. I went to her, wrapped my arms around her, and we both started crying. At that moment, it was as if I had known her all my life.”

Mel Gibson may have separated from his wife, Robyn Moore, in 2006 but the couple was legally married when he began dating Oksana Grigorieva. Amid their relationship, she became pregnant -- and it wasn’t until just a few months before she gave birth that Mel and Robyn actually filed for divorce.

Mel and Oksana later welcomed their daughter Lucia amid Mel’s messy divorce battle with Robyn. Things got even more dramatic when the couple split and found themselves in the middle of a bitter custody dispute. Eventually, they reached a $750,000 settlement, per THR, and Mel agreed to pay for the home that Oksana lived in with Lucia.

6. Eric Clapton

In 1986, Eric Clapton was married to his wife Pattie Boyd and the couple were hoping to have a baby. Unfortunately, it proved difficult and they were unable to conceive, even after undergoing IVF treatments. Around that time, Eric cheated on Pattie with an actress named Lory Del Santo, who later became pregnant. When Lory gave birth to their son Conor, Pattie says Eric believed she would be excited for him.

“I loved him deeply, but knowing that he was still seeing Conor’s mother, I felt there was no role for me,” she told The Telegraph. “Because he loved me, he believed I would be pleased and happy for him that he had a baby. It was as if I was his best friend; that he could tell me everything without realizing how deeply painful this was for me…It probably took me six years to get over it, with four years of psychotherapy.”

Former Senator John Edwards found himself in the middle of a major scandal when the public learned that he had welcomed a baby with his mistress, Rielle Hunter, while his wife Elizabeth was battling cancer. John had begun an affair with Rielle after she became his videographer. Despite rumors swirling about their relationship, John denied fathering a child for years. It wasn’t until 2010 that he finally admitted to being the little girl’s dad.

“I am Quinn’s father. I will do everything in my power to provide her with the love and support she deserves,” he said in a statement. “It was wrong for me ever to deny she was my daughter and hopefully one day, when she understands, she will forgive me. To all those I have disappointed and hurt, these words will never be enough, but I am truly sorry.”

John and Elizabeth filed for divorce that year and Rielle has remained a close friend and co-parent.

8. Dan Marino

Former NFL star Dan Marino had been married to his wife Claire for almost three decades when it was reported that he had previously welcomed a baby with a mistress. Dan, who had been working as a pregame analyst for CBS, had indeed had an affair with CBS producer Donna Savaterre. The pair welcomed their daughter Chloe in 2005 -- but he didn’t come clean about the situation until 2013.

“This is a personal and private matter. I take full responsibility both personally and financially for my actions now as I did then. We mutually agreed to keep our arrangement private to protect all parties involved,” he said in a statement. “My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years and have six children together. And we continue to be a strong and loving family.”

9. Tom Jones

Musician Tom Jones married his wife Linda in 1957 but was notoriously unfaithful to her. He claimed to have slept with many different women through the years and in 1987, one of those affairs resulted in a son named Jonathan. A woman named Katherine Berkery claimed that Tom was the father of her child but he denied it. A paternity test soon proved otherwise.

While he paid child support, Tom refused to acknowledge his own son. It wasn’t until 2008 that he finally admitted that he had fathered the child -- although he claimed to have been deceived by Katherine.

“It wasn’t something I had planned," he said in a statement. “If I had planned it, I would have done something more than just financially. But it wasn’t. I was tricked, really. I just fell for it…I just fell for the seduction. Sexiness is part of my make-up.”