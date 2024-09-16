Cardi B Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video from Birth of Baby No.3

TikTok

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper welcomed her third baby with estranged husband Offset on September 7.

Cardi B is sharing an inside look into the delivery of her third child.

On Sunday, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper posted a sweet behind-the-scenes video detailing the arrival of her daughter, whom she welcomed with estranged husband Offset on Saturday, September 7.

In the TikTok footage, the little girl can be heard crying as she's shown just moments after her arrival.

Offset was then shown in the delivery room as he wrapped the newborn in a blanket while she rested in her mother's arms. The musician also sat in a chair as he carried his baby girl on his chest before Cardi shared a sweet Facetime with the pair's eldest daughter Kulture, 6.

"Look at baby sister," Cardi said as she held her new arrival to the screen for Kulture to see.

"Hi, Mommy," Kulture said with a smile. "Is the baby sleeping?"

"Yeah, she's little," the proud mother of three replied.

"Mommy, I'm gonna come there okay?" Kulture told her mother.

Elsewhere in the video, clips of Cardi and her baby flashed across the screen, before she shared footage of the newborn's footprint being taken.

Cardi and Offset -- from whom she filed for divorce in July -- were then seen sitting with their daughters and son Wave, 3, in the hospital room before both parents were shown holding their new baby girl.

In addition to his three children with his ex, Offset is also the father to sons Jordan Cephus, 14, and Kody Cephus, 9, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 9, from previous relationships.

The adorable TikTok comes after Cardi shared a carousel of photos announcing the arrival of her daughter.

"The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖💖," her caption read as she flashed a smile while cradling her baby. She also included a snap of her breastfeeding, along with a photo of her appearing emotional while lying in the hospital bed.

Cardi's pregnancy came as a surprise, with the 31-year-old rapper announcing in early August that she was expecting her third child amid her split from Offset.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!," she wrote at the time, alongside photos of herself in a red dress, showing her baby bump.

"Reminded me that I can have it all!" she continued. "You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!"