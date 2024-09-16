Heather Locklear Reveals Why She Never Went On A Second Date With Tom Cruise

Getty

Heather Locklear revealed why things didn't work out after her one date with Tom Cruise.

While making an appearance at "90s Con Florida on Saturday, the 62-year-old Melrose Place star recalled meeting the Mission: Impossible star.

"We both did an audition for the film together -- the two of us -- and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I’m terrible,'" she said to PEOPLE, before joking: "'He's even worse!'"

"So at that time he was just like this little baby boy that I feel like I was a little bit older, and he ended up coming over to my house with Sean Penn. And they were just nice, but he was very, 'yes ma'am' to me, and I was like, 'okay, sir.'"

However, the 62-year-old didn't give Locklear the spark she was after to continue a relationship, saying she was more of a "rock and roll girl" at the time, which wasn't a match with him.

"He didn't quite cut it," she added.

"We went out dancing to Club Lingerie at that time and, and I've said this before, I mean, he was really cute," she continued, before describing his dancing abilities.

Lucky Locklear was even one of the first to witness his iconic Risky Business move, where he slides down on his knees.

"He actually did that before [the movie], and I was dancing along like, 'Do you stop dancing if they're down there?' I was like 'Yay!' But he was very nice to me."