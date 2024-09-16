Kourtney Kardashian Barker Reveals Why and How Long She Co-Sleeps With Her Children

Getty

The 45-year-old also shares her secret to staying unresentful of filming for her family's reality show, The Kardashians.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has a unique sleeping habit when it comes to her kids, that may not be for every parent -- not even Kris Jenner.

The Kardashians star and Lemme founder appeared on the The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast where she opened up about her decision with husband Travis Barker to co-sleep with their 10-month-old baby, Rocky.

She also revealed at what ages co-sleeping stopped with her three older children she shares with Scott Disick.

Co-Sleeping

Kourtney opened up about her decision to co-sleep with her kids and revealed that mom Kris Jenner is a little bit resistant to the idea.

"She doesn't have to worry about it because it's not her baby and she's done having kids, but as a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me," Kourtney said.

"And that's for me what it is. And of course, I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits. And I mean, it's something that mammals have been doing for since time existed," the reality star continued before adding that every mother is different with their baby.

"I think every person's different and every child is different. My oldest son slept with me 'til he was seven and just naturally wanted to sleep. At a certain time, I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come in my room -- that's what my daughter does, she comes in -- and then at seven he just he stopped and he was like, 'I'm done with you.'"

However, things were different for daughter Penelope, who slept in Kourtney's bed until she was 11 years old.

"Well, this may be too much information 'cause we just met, but I need to sometimes be able to get to her, if you know what I mean," podcast host Michael suggested to Kourtney, referring to his wife Lauryn.

"You gotta be resourceful, sneak around the house ... Also, you just put locks on the theater door. Padlocks. I will say. I can hear noises," Kourtney said.

"Both parents being aligned on that is really important, like my husband loves it, too," she said of Travis.

Kourtney shares her first three children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, with ex-long-term-on-again-off-again boyfriend, Scott.

Filming The Kardashians

Kourtney is known for setting up her boundaries when it comes to filming The Kardashians and those boundaries are made of cement, they're sturdy and it's on her terms if they have to come down. However, the reality star revealed the boundaries have helped her remain unresentful of the filming process.

"I think there's times when I feel like I'm ready to roll. And then, you know, I think at the place where I'm at right now. I don't film a lot," she said, before adding that she now has control over what she wants filmed.

"When I do, I'm like saying, 'Hey guys, I'm doing this. Do you want to come?' where it used to be like Monday through Friday filming, and sometimes on the weekends, depending what was going on. So it was filming every day, all day, no matter what," she explained.

The mother-of-four then admitted that's when her boundaries started going up, though they have began to loosen over time.

"Everyone, I'm sure, knows about where I carpool in the morning. We're done by this time, because I'm going to be with my kids and we're going to have family dinner and whatever the things were. So, there was that phase. And now the phase is I say like, 'Hey, I'm filming this podcast today. Do you guys want to come film?' So then it's, I'm truly saying, hey, come film this. So I don't feel resentful."

While Kourtney has caused some tense moments on the series because of sticking to her boundaries, it has also created some iconic scenes, too.