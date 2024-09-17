Anna Delvey 'Thankful' for The View's On-Air Correction After Demanding Apology

Getty

Delvey's attorney released a statement on behalf of the 'convicted fraudster' after she demanded an apology for "false and defamatory" statements about her Dancing with the Stars casting.

Anna Delvey is sharing her gratitude for the hosts of The View after they issued an on-air correction about statements they made regarding her 2017 arrests.

On Monday, Alyssa Farah Griffin provided a statement before the episode came to an end, in which she referred to a previous episode where Whoopi Goldberg made a comment about Delvey's 2017 arrest, and Griffin added doubt that Delvey had changed, saying, "Con artists tend to remain con artists."

"We recently discussed Anna Delvey, the convicted fraudster, noting she will be on Dancing with the Stars and questioning the fairness of her being on the show as it is an opportunity that most other convicted criminals and immigrants seeking asylum simply do not have," Griffin began. "After that discussion, we heard from Miss Delvey's lawyer who strongly objected to our saying that, quote, she still owes people money."

She continued, "He argued that statement falsely suggests she still owes restitution to her fraud victims. And he provided a document from the Office of Victim Services that he says proves, quote, all of Miss Delvey's restitution has been repaid in full and all the victims have been fully compensated, end quote. We are all looking forward to the new season of Dancing with the Stars premiering tomorrow night right here on ABC."

After the episode aired, Delvey's lawyer, Duncan Levin, shared a statement with People, in which he said Delvey was "thankful" that The View corrected the "false and defamatory" statements they made in their previous episode.

"We are thankful that The View has corrected their false and defamatory statements about Ms. Delvey," the statement read. "Like so many others, Anna has made mistakes and, most importantly, she has made amends by serving both time in prison and repaying all her debts in full. Anna deserves a second chance and accepts The View's apology."

One day after the September 5 episode where The View co-hosts criticized Delvey's DWTS casting, the Russian native slammed the show for spreading lies.

"I served my time and paid everyone back in full three-plus years ago. Looking forward to your on-air correction," Delvey said on social media at the time.

"Stay nasty ladies, but don't forget to vote Sept. 17!" she added, referring to the dancing competition's premiere date.

Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was convicted of larceny after allegedly posing as a German heiress and scamming thousands of dollars from New York's elites to fund her luxurious lifestyle.

Her story was dramatized for Netflix's Inventing Anna, which starred Julia Garner as Delvey, and had Shonda Rhimes as its showrunner.

Delvey was released from prison in 2021 after serving four years, but has since been on house arrest while fighting her deportation case. Delvey admitted she was granted permission from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be a part of DWTS, and will wear her ankle monitor while competing.

In addition to discussing her 2017 arrest, Delvey's issues with ICE were also a major topic of conversation amongst the ladies on that September 5 episode of The View, particularly as it pertains to her being able to stay in the country and compete on the show.

"I think back to all the families who've had family members arrested by ICE, who have gone to the courts to get their dad or their mother or their brother back," Goldberg said. "And this woman, they gave her permission to go do this. Now, should I think there's a reason. Is there a two-tiered system here with ICE?"

Following her co-hosts weighing in on the issue, Goldberg made the claim that triggered Delvey's ire, saying, "She still owes people money. I don't understand why she gets to stay!" Joy Behar then suggested it's because Delvey is "pretty."

"Well that’s a little bit of a piss-off, I have got to tell you," Goldberg responded, then talking about the broader issues with immigration. "You know, I like pretty people too, but I gotta say, I'm listening to people b--h about what's going on at the border and I’m listening to people b---hing about who shouldn't be here -- well what the hell, man? How does this work?"

"This is a [f--k you] in the face of a lot of people who have been trying to make their way back to this country and families torn apart," the EGOT winner added.