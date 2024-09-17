Hollywood Reacts To Sean 'Diddy' Combs Being Charged With Sex Trafficking and More

Getty

From 50 Cent to Aubrey O'Day, stars are starting to take to social media to share their thoughts on Diddy's arrest.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on Monday in New York City and is now a criminal defendant in sex trafficking, racketeering and kidnapping, TMZ reports.

The publication reported that Diddy has been charged with 3 counts -- racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He entered a not guilty plea.

Hollywood has reacted to the news, taking to their social media accounts to share cryptic posts regarding Diddy's charges.

50 Cent -- who has not been one to shy away from a crack at Diddy -- took the opportunity to subtly note what he doesn't keep in his house, as opposed to what Federal prosecutors found at Diddy's.

The indictment referenced the items seized during the raids in Diddy's Beverly Hills and Miami homes; which included narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

Aubrey O'Day posted a cryptic message following his arrest. The Danity Kane singer took to Instagram on Monday amid the news of Diddy's booked where she shared the "purpose of Justice."

The artist -- who used to be signed to Diddy's Bad Boy -- worked with the producer in the 2000s and has been speaking out about him for years. The singer told TooFab earlier this year that the issues in the music industry goes further than Diddy.

"This is a systemic issue and I'm more focused on the ways in which the music industry specifically need to evolve and the ways in which we need to go about creating a safe space for music artists without any obligations, and to be freely respected and paid for their work, without any obligation, without any black lists, without any pressure to do anything other than be the talented people that they showed up to be," the 40-year-old singer explained.

Rapper and emcee Foxy Brown, who previously worked with Diddy for years, took to her Instagram Stories to share her cryptic thoughts against a blank backdrop.

She shared o blank slide of shocked emojis and a comment that read, "S--t about to get really crazy!!!!!"

The music mogul's arrest comes as Combs continues to face legal trouble. The most recent, a sexual assault lawsuit filed by another Danity Kane member, Dawn Richard. It comes after a slew of complaints were brought against him following his former girlfriend Casandra Ventura slamming the artist with a lawsuit alleging years of abuse.

Diddy and Cassie settled their lawsuit on November 18, just one day after she filed it. At the time, his lawyer told TMZ, "Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Despite the settlement in her case, many other people have since come forward with their own disturbing allegations against Diddy in the wake of Cassie's lawsuit -- which he's also denied -- with the music mogul becoming the focus of a federal investigation.

In March, federal law enforcement agents raided Diddy's homes as part of an investigation into human trafficking. A couple months later, a 2016 video surfaced showing Combs beating Ventura in a hotel corridor as she tried to get away.

Ventura took to Instagram less than a week after footage obtained by CNN saw the Bad Boy rapper physically assaulting the singer-model in the hallway of a Los Angeles-area hotel in 2016.

"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become," Ventura began.

She continued, "With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past. Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."

Ventura ended the moving post with offering her support to those who may be going through or have experienced something similar, writing, "I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off."

"No one should carry this weight alone," she added, before once again offering her gratitude for the support she's received. "This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages; Calls are confidential and toll-free.